Aaron Carter Claims He Was Raped by Late Sister Leslie

Aaron Carter continues to speak out.

On Thursday afternoon, Carter took to Twitter with claims that he was sexually assaulted by his late sister Leslie, who died in 2012. He also claimed he was abused by his brother, Nick Carter "my whole life." ET has reached out to Nick for comment.

"My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it. She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it she did things that she never meant to do I truly believe that," Aaron began. "I was 10 years old...."

"My sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn’t on her medications and I was absused not only sexually by her but by my first two back up dancers when I was 8 years old. And my brother absused me my whole life," he added.

My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it. She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it she did things that she never meant to do I truly believe that. I was 10 years old.... — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

my sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn’t on her medications and I was absused not only sexually by her but by my first two back up dancers when I was 8 years old. And my brother absused me my whole life. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

It's been a headline-making week for Aaron, who recently shared on The Doctors that he's been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and bipolar disorder. He also said that he's currently taking a number of prescription medications.

Aaron's claims of abuse come days after Nick had gotten a restraining order against him. According to court documents obtained by ET, Nick was issued a temporary order for protection for himself, his wife, Lauren, his son, Odin, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law on Sept. 17. The temporary order states that Aaron must stay 100 feet away from the protected parties and is prohibited from contacting, intimidating, threatening or otherwise interfering with them. The temporary order expires on Oct. 16, and a court hearing is set for that date in Las Vegas, where it will be decided whether or not to issue an extended order of protection.

"After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today," he wrote. "In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family. We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."

Aaron responded on Twitter, writing, "I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family."

See more in the video below.

