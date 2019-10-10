Aaron Carter is opening up about his family, his future and the powerful inspiration behind his new face tattoo.

The 31-year-old singer -- who has been embroiled in a public feud with his older brother, Nick Carter, over the past few weeks -- joined his mom, Jane Carter, for the 100th episode celebration of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp on Thursday. The pair spoke with ET's Brice Sander about their experience on the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition and some of the drama that's reared its head in recent weeks.

"There is nothing fake, there is nothing scripted about this show," Aaron said. "[And] there is nothing fake or scripted about me."

For Jane, appearing on the show was a chance to reconnect with her embattled son after having drifted apart over the tumultuous last few years, and she said it felt like it "was meant to be."

"We weren't really talking that much. We talked a little bit, but we didn't really know each other anymore," Jane reflected. "This helped us to get to know each other again, and it was wonderful."

Apart from his sibling drama with Nick and ongoing struggle with mental illness -- which he's been very open and vocal about in recent months, particularly while sitting down with The Doctors in September -- Aaron has also made headlines recently for his decision to get a sizeable face tattoo, which he explained is of Medusa, the famous figure from ancient Greek mythology.

"Medusa is my protector. If you want to come at me with some negativity, my Medusa will stare you in the eye and turn you into stone," Aaron said, explaining the idea behind the new ink.

Going further in explaining his inspiration, Aaron said he got the tatt to honor his mother, whom he sees as his Medusa, or the woman who is his protector.

"This is the love of my life right here," he said, embracing his mom.

In regards to his relationships with his brother, and their falling out, Jane answered on Aaron's behalf, explaining, "Aaron loves his family very much, and that's where his heart is at."

"That's where he's coming from," Jane added. "He's coming from love."

Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premieres Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

