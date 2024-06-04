The 2024 French Open quarterfinals are in full swing and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will take on 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in a highly anticipated match at Roland Garros. Sabalenka is in her seventh straight Grand Slam quarterfinal after sweeping her first four matches in Paris. The Belarusian will now look to keep the momentum after winning the Australian Open back in January.

Aryna Sabalenka has not lost a single set in Grand Slams this year and is the first woman since Serena Williams to win her first 11 matches at Grand Slam level in consecutive seasons. In the Madrid Open quarterfinals, Andreeva lost to Sabalenka 6-1, 6-4. Tennis fans are surely in for a treat with this rematch on the clay courts.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Mirra Andreeva at the 2024 French Open quarterfinals, including the match time and all the best streaming options.

How to Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Mirra Andreeva Without Cable

The Aryna Sabalenka vs. Mirra Andreeva French Open quarterfinal match will air on Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, you can watch the match with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel, NBC, USA and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the rest of the French Open for free.

What time is the Aryna Sabalenka vs. Mirra Andreeva French Open match?

The 2024 French Open match between Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva is set to start no earlier than 9:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, June 5.

What channel is the Aryna Sabalenka vs. Mirra Andreeva match on?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs. Mirra Andreeva quarterfinal match is airing live on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs. Mirra Andreeva for free

The French Open is live streaming for free on a few platforms, including Australia's 9now, Austria's ORF, Belgium's RTBF and France's France TV. The only problem is that you must use an internet connection in that country to watch the matches for free.

That's where a VPN comes in handy. This software hides your IP address and connects with servers in other countries to make it look like you're accessing it from there. NordVPN and ExpressVPN are both good VPN options to consider if you'd like to watch the French Open for free.

2024 French Open Schedule

The 2024 French Open, also known as the Roland-Garros, started on Monday, May 20. The tournament continues with final matches taking place on Sunday, June 9.

Monday, May 20 to Friday, May 24: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - Qualifying

Sunday, May 26: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round

Monday, May 27: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1st Round

Tuesday, May 28: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 1st Round

Wednesday, May 29: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 2nd Round,

Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round

Thursday, May 30: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles, Gentlemen's Doubles - 2nd Round,

Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 1st Round

Friday, May 31: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round

Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round

Saturday, June 1: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 3rd Round

Gentlemen Doubles - 3rd Round

Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 2nd Round

Sunday, June 2: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round

Ladies', Gentlemen's and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round

Juniors' Singles - 1st Round

Monday, June 3: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 4th Round

Ladies' and Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round

Juniors' Singles - 1st and 2nd Round

Juniors' Doubles - 1st Round

Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals

Tuesday, June 4: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals

Wheelchair - 1st Round

Juniors' Doubles - 1st and 2nd Round

Juniors' Singles - 2nd Round

Mixed Doubles - 3rd Round

Ladies' and Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/4 Finals

Wednesday, June 5: Ladies' and Gentlemen's Singles - 1/4 Finals

Wheelchair - 1st and 2nd Round

Juniors' Doubles - 2nd Round

Juniors' Singles - 3rd Round

Mixed Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Ladies' Doubles - 1/4 Finals



Thursday, June 6: Mixed Doubles - Final

Singles Ladies' - 1/2 Finals

Wheelchair - 2nd Round and 1/2 Finals

Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/4 Finals

Gentlemen's Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Friday, June 7: Wheelchair - 1/2 Finals

Gentlemen's Single - 1/2 Final

Ladies' Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Juniors' Singles and Doubles - 1/2 Finals

Saturday, June 8: Wheelchair - Final

Ladies' Single - Final

Gentlemen's Doubles - Final

Juniors' Singles and Doubles - Finals

Sunday, June 9: Ladies' Doubles - Final

Gentlemen's Single - Final

