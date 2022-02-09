'Friday' Actor Anthony 'AJ' Johnson's Cause of Death Revealed

Anthony "AJ" Johnson's cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the actor and comedian died from "chronic ethanol use," or alcohol abuse. The autopsy report, obtained by ET, showed Johnson was going through a multi-system organ failure and that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The case detail report also notes there were no other causes of death and the manner of death is listed as "natural."

Johnson, who was best known for his roles in Friday and House Party, died in September 2021 at 55. A rep for the actor confirmed the news to ET saying, "The world of comedy has truly been shaken" with "the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen."

Johnson's first film came in 1990, when he landed the role of E.Z.E. in House Party. Perhaps his best-known project, the role of Ezal in Friday, followed three years later. He also appeared on Martin and The Jamie Foxx Show, as well as in movies including Panther and How to Be a Player.

TMZ spoke to Johnson's widow, Lexis, who said she's making it her mission to teach the youth about the dangers of alcohol. The outlet had previously reported Johnson was found lifeless in a store in L.A. before he was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED CONTENT:

Skilyr Hicks, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant, Dead at 23 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Skilyr Hicks, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant, Dead at 23

Anthony 'AJ' Johnson, 'Friday' and 'House Party' Actor, Dead at 55

Betty Davis, Funk and Soul Icon, Dead at 77

Moses J. Moseley, 'The Walking Dead' Actor, Dead at 30

Howard Hesseman, 'WKRP in Cincinnati' Star, Dead at 81

Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, Dead at 30

Melanie Ham, YouTube Star, Dead at 36 After Battle With Cancer

Peter Robbins, Original Voice Actor of Charlie Brown, Dead at 65