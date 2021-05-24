'Friends' Star Lisa Kudrow Says It Was 'a Little Intimidating' Having Major Celebs at the Reunion (Exclusive)
‘Friends’ Star Lisa Kudrow Says It Was ‘a Little Intimidating’ H…
'Friends' Reunion: First Teaser Trailer and Guest Stars Revealed!
‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer: Watch the Cast Laugh and Cry on the F…
Lady Gaga Reveals She Was Raped and Had a ‘Total Psychotic Break…
Matt James Opens Up About His Relationship with Rachael Kirkconn…
‘Friends’ Reunion Special First Trailer, A$AP Rocky Says Rihanna…
Beyoncé, JAY-Z and More Stars in Attendance for DMX’s Memorial S…
Inside Britney Spears' Parents' Battle Over the Terms of Her Con…
Josh Duggar Arrested in Arkansas, Sister Jill Calls Situation ‘V…
‘Milkwater’ Trailer: Molly Bernard Unexpectedly Decides to Becom…
T-Pain Just Realized He's Been Ignoring Celebrities' Instagram M…
Ben and Erin Napier Team Up With Sheryl Crow for ‘Home Town Take…
Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges of Possession of…
Michael B. Jordan Shares What He Finds Sexy About Girlfriend Lor…
Drew Barrymore on How She’s Remained Confident While Dealing Wit…
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Glimpse of Family, …
Prince William and Kate Middleton Take Kids to the Beach and Mak…
Students in Viral College Acceptance Videos Make Their Pick for …
'Luca' Trailer No. 1
‘Grey’s Anatomy:’ Sarah Drew on April and Jackson’s ‘Juicy’ Reun…
The cast of Friends aren't the only celebs that fans will see at the show's upcoming HBO Max special. Stars like David Beckham, BTS, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon and more will all make an appearance -- which Lisa Kudrow said was "a little intimidating."
"It was really thrilling, a little intimidating, and then thrilling," Kudrow told ET's Nischelle Turner, "because they like Friends so much."
Some stars, like Witherspoon, appeared on Friends during its run from 1994 to 2004, while others feel connected to the show for other reasons. BTS' RM, for example, credits the show for helping to teach him English.
The special will serve as a stroll down memory lane, but Kudrow's favorite part was just being with her friends.
"Shooting that, shooting any of it, being in the same room with these people and getting to hug them [was my favorite]," she gushed.
Friends: The Reunion is available to stream Thursday on HBO Max. And next week, Kudrow's animated series, HouseBroken, will debut on Fox. The show, created by Jennifer Crittenden, Clea DuVall, and Gabrielle Allan, follows an anthropomorphic therapy dog named Honey (Kudrow), who explores human dysfunctions and neuroses by applying her knowledge of psychiatry through leading a group of other anthropomorphic neighborhood animals in group therapy sessions.
"Honey is elegant, very smart, sophisticated, compassionate," Kudrow quipped. "Please start laughing 'cause you know I'm not serious."
"Even though this is a show about talking animals, we still wanted it to feel as silly as it gets, we still wanted there to be a depth and a groundedness to it and I think Lisa is able to ride that line," DuVall added.
DuVall plays Elsa the corgi, while George Clooney's pet pig, Max, also makes an animated appearance.
"It's just one of those weird celebrity facts that I feel like everyone just knows... He just seems like he would be such a funny character in this world," DuVall said. "Like, the ego he would have from being George Clooney's pig -- we just thought that would be a really fun person to have."
HouseBroken premieres Monday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.
RELATED CONTENT:
How to Watch 'Friends: The Reunion': Release Date, Trailer and More
BTS Teases ‘Friends’ Reunion Appearance
Streaming 'Friends': How a '90s Sitcom Became Gen Z's Favorite Show