The cast of Friends aren't the only celebs that fans will see at the show's upcoming HBO Max special. Stars like David Beckham, BTS, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon and more will all make an appearance -- which Lisa Kudrow said was "a little intimidating."

"It was really thrilling, a little intimidating, and then thrilling," Kudrow told ET's Nischelle Turner, "because they like Friends so much."

Some stars, like Witherspoon, appeared on Friends during its run from 1994 to 2004, while others feel connected to the show for other reasons. BTS' RM, for example, credits the show for helping to teach him English.

The special will serve as a stroll down memory lane, but Kudrow's favorite part was just being with her friends.

"Shooting that, shooting any of it, being in the same room with these people and getting to hug them [was my favorite]," she gushed.

Friends: The Reunion is available to stream Thursday on HBO Max. And next week, Kudrow's animated series, HouseBroken, will debut on Fox. The show, created by Jennifer Crittenden, Clea DuVall, and Gabrielle Allan, follows an anthropomorphic therapy dog named Honey (Kudrow), who explores human dysfunctions and neuroses by applying her knowledge of psychiatry through leading a group of other anthropomorphic neighborhood animals in group therapy sessions.

"Honey is elegant, very smart, sophisticated, compassionate," Kudrow quipped. "Please start laughing 'cause you know I'm not serious."

"Even though this is a show about talking animals, we still wanted it to feel as silly as it gets, we still wanted there to be a depth and a groundedness to it and I think Lisa is able to ride that line," DuVall added.

DuVall plays Elsa the corgi, while George Clooney's pet pig, Max, also makes an animated appearance.

"It's just one of those weird celebrity facts that I feel like everyone just knows... He just seems like he would be such a funny character in this world," DuVall said. "Like, the ego he would have from being George Clooney's pig -- we just thought that would be a really fun person to have."

HouseBroken premieres Monday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer: Watch the Cast Laugh and Cry on the Famous Set This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

How to Watch 'Friends: The Reunion': Release Date, Trailer and More

BTS Teases ‘Friends’ Reunion Appearance

Streaming 'Friends': How a '90s Sitcom Became Gen Z's Favorite Show

Related Gallery