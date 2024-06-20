We're just a couple weeks away from Independence Day, which means this year's 4th of July sales are starting to go live. Like Presidents' Day and Memorial Day, the 4th of July is another excellent opportunity to score huge savings on major appliances. To kick off the summer, Frigidaire just launched its huge 4th of July Sale with steep discounts on air conditioners, refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers and more.

Shop the Frigidaire Sale

Now through July 10, Frigidaire is offering up to 50% off its best-selling major appliances. Plus, shoppers can also take advantage of the huge savings on filters and more accessories. Whether you're looking for a functional French door fridge or a portable air conditioner to beat the summer heat, we've rounded up the best Frigidaire 4th of July deals below.

Since new appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter and check out the best 4th of July deals happening at Frigidaire. Check out today's top deals below.

Best Frigidaire 4th of July Deals

Frigidaire Professional 30" Electric Range with Air Fry Frigidaire Frigidaire Professional 30" Electric Range with Air Fry An air fryer is built right into your oven for a 2-in-1 appliance. The True Convection baking mode allows you to bake on multiple racks at one time and with Quick Preheat, you can start baking in just a few minutes. Plus, the cooktop features a powerful 3,000W Quick Boil element so you can get meals on the table, faster. $2,499 $1,498 Shop Now

Frigidaire 24" Dishwasher Frigidaire Frigidaire 24" Dishwasher The Frigidaire 24 in. built-in dishwasher offers triple the cleaning power giving your dishes a more effective clean with three spray arms that achieve better water coverage. Plus, enjoy an enhanced dry with MaxDry, which delivers better results reducing the need for towel drying. $629 $398 Shop Now

