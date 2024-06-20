Shop
Frigidaire 4th of July Sale 2024: Save Up to 50% on Air Conditioners and Major Appliances for Summer

Frigidaire 4th of July Sale
Frigidaire
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:28 PM PDT, June 20, 2024

The Frigidaire 4th of July Sale is here with big discounts on air conditioners and major appliances.

We're just a couple weeks away from Independence Day, which means this year's 4th of July sales are starting to go live. Like Presidents' Day and Memorial Day, the 4th of July is another excellent opportunity to score huge savings on major appliances. To kick off the summer, Frigidaire just launched its huge 4th of July Sale with steep discounts on air conditioners, refrigerators, stoves, dishwashers and more.

Now through July 10, Frigidaire is offering up to 50% off its best-selling major appliances. Plus, shoppers can also take advantage of the huge savings on filters and more accessories. Whether you're looking for a functional French door fridge or a portable air conditioner to beat the summer heat, we've rounded up the best Frigidaire 4th of July deals below.

Since new appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter and check out the best 4th of July deals happening at Frigidaire. Check out today's top deals below.

Best Frigidaire 4th of July Deals

Frigidaire Portable Room Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier Mode 8,000 BTU

Frigidaire Portable Room Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier Mode 8,000 BTU

Frigidaire's best-selling portable AC removes excess moisture with Dehumidifying Dry Mode and captures dust from the air with an easy-to-clean washable filter. Enjoy maximum comfort and quiet operation throughout the night with Sleep Mode. 

$349 $296

Frigidaire 3-in-1 Portable Room Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU

Frigidaire 3-in-1 Portable Room Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU

Beat the heat with this portable air conditioner deal. Enjoy cooling flexibility with two different fan speeds plus dehumidifying Dry Mode to keep your room cool and comfortable while also removing excess moisture from the air.

$399 $314

Frigidaire 8,000 BTU Connected Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner

Frigidaire 8,000 BTU Connected Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner

Control your room's temperature from anywhere with this wifi-connected window air conditioner.

$329 $279

Frigidaire Gallery 21.5 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator

Frigidaire Gallery 21.5 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door Refrigerator

This Frigidaire four-door refrigerator offers the Custom-Flex Temp Zone, which converts from fridge to freezer, so you can store all your family favorites from yogurt to frozen pizza. It also helps keep fruits and vegetables fresh longer with CrispSeal crispers.

$3,799 $1,948

Frigidaire Gallery 21.5 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Frigidaire Gallery 21.5 Cu. Ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Save over $1,900 on a fridge with Frigidaire's freshness system that keeps food fresh and reduces food waste with its cooling system, advanced crispers, and genuine air and water filtration.

$3,499 $2,048

Frigidaire Professional 30" Electric Range with Air Fry

Frigidaire Professional 30" Electric Range with Air Fry

An air fryer is built right into your oven for a 2-in-1 appliance. The True Convection baking mode allows you to bake on multiple racks at one time and with Quick Preheat, you can start baking in just a few minutes. Plus, the cooktop features a powerful 3,000W Quick Boil element so you can get meals on the table, faster.

$2,499 $1,498

Frigidaire 24" Dishwasher

Frigidaire 24" Dishwasher

The Frigidaire 24 in. built-in dishwasher offers triple the cleaning power giving your dishes a more effective clean with three spray arms that achieve better water coverage. Plus, enjoy an enhanced dry with MaxDry, which delivers better results reducing the need for towel drying.

$629 $398

Frigidaire Gallery 24" Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher with CleanBoost

Frigidaire Gallery 24" Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher with CleanBoost

CleanBoost Technology maximizes the power of your detergent by premixing water and detergent before it hits your dishes, helping remove hard-to-clean and baked-on foods. 

$949 $648

Frigidaire Gallery 30" Single Electric Wall Oven with 15+ Ways To Cook

Frigidaire Gallery 30" Single Electric Wall Oven with 15+ Ways To Cook

This best-selling wall oven features Frigidaire's most powerful and advanced convection system, which enables cooking modes like No Preheat, Air Fry, Slow Cook, Steam Bake, Steam Roast, Air Sous Vide, Convection Roast, Convection Bake, Bread Proof and more.

$2,599 $1,498

