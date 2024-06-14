With the first day of summer fast approaching and scorching temperatures already plaguing parts of the country, you're likely on the lookout for the perfect solution to keep your home cool. For those days when you just can't escape the heat, portable air conditioners can easily be moved from one room to another.

Amazon's No. 1 best-selling portable air conditioner is a great choice for the hot summer months and is currently on sale for 34% off. Not only is the powerful Black+Decker portable air conditioner backed by over 30,500 perfect ratings from shoppers, but it also super easy to install.

If you're looking for a larger size for your room, the Black+Decker 14,000 BTU model is designed to cool down spaces up to 700 square feet. It has a temperature settings range between 64 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can relax comfortably at home. Along with its adjustable fan speed, the 3-in-1 product can actually function as a fan and humidifier too, plus the Sleep Mode makes it extra quiet while you rest.

Amazon shoppers love this Black+Decker air conditioner for its easy installation with included window kit, energy efficiency, and quiet noise levels. Longtime owners even love this portable AC unit in other seasons, simply using "the built in fan for air flow when working and white noise when sleeping." Several owners also note the savings they see on their electrical bills thanks to not having to run central air through their entire house with this sleek unit.

Of course, if you really want to stay comfortable and combat the heat, we suggest pairing a portable air conditioner with a smart tower fan in another room.

Whether you're looking for a classic portable unit or a smart cooling system, we've rounded up more of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on portable air conditioners that are also easy to install. You will want to consider locations of ventilation and drainage in your living space, but if you're looking for some cool air in your home office, bedroom, or kitchen, there's a portable AC unit on sale below that will do the trick.

Best Portable Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon

AI Portable Air Conditioners Fan Amazon AI Portable Air Conditioners Fan This compact portable air conditioner effectively cools hot dry air instantly with ice water or ice cubes added for up to 10 hours in a small room. $90 $60 Click for 30% Off With Coupon Shop Now

Vremi 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Vremi 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner With Vremi's 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner, you can beat the heat without AC in your house. You can use this machine to cool any room or space between 150 and 250 square feet, and thanks to its portable design, you can move it from room to room. $390 $300 Shop Now

Shinco 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Shinco 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner With Shinco's 8,000 BTU portable air conditioner, you can beat the heat without AC in your house. You can use this machine to cool any room or space up to 200 square feet, and thanks to its portable design, you can move it from room to room. $320 $230 With Coupon Shop Now

Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner Amazon Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner The carbon air filter on this 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner acts as a partial air purifier and works to get rid of odors, gases and chemicals in your living room (all while producing nice and cool air). Thanks to the dual hose system, this unit can cool up to 500 square feet and reduce humidity levels simultaneously, and comes with a low noise level. $600 $461 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

