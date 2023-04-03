With their elegant silhouette and ability to brave spring showers, it's no wonder why the trench coat is so popular for spring. Just ask Selena Gomez and Pamela Anderson, who were both spotted wearing the transitional style this month. Anderson opted for a classic tan trench, while Gomez went for luxe burgundy leather on the set of Only Murders in the Building. No matter your personal aesthetic or budget, there's a trench coat that's just right for you.

Popularized by British luxury fashion house Burberry, the modern trench coat serves as a way to brave the rain without sacrificing style. This season, the classic and versatile layer is as popular as ever for a luxurious look that won't break the bank and will keep you comfortable all season long.

To help you find your new favorite piece of spring outerwear, we've rounded up the best trench coats across an affordable price range. From neutral hues to luxurious faux leather, shop our favorite trench coats for women to wear this season.

Everlane The Gathered Drape Trench Everlane Everlane The Gathered Drape Trench "I. Love. This. Coat. The fabric is lightweight and hangs nicely, so it is super comfortable to wear, and doesn’t weigh you down," praised one five-star reviewer. "The fit is flattering, and the sleeves are the perfect length. It has nice deep pockets, and runs true to size. I gladly give this trench five stars because it strikes a perfect balance between style and comfort." $218 $168 Shop Now

