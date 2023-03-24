From Selena Gomez to Pamela Anderson, Everyone Is Rocking the Trench Coat — Shop the 15 Best Styles for Spring
With their elegant silhouette and ability to brave spring showers, it's no wonder why the trench coat is so popular for spring. Just ask Selena Gomez and Pamela Anderson, who were both spotted wearing the transitional style this month. Anderson opted for a classic tan trench, while Gomez went for luxe burgundy leather on the set of Only Murders in the Building. No matter your personal aesthetic or budget, there's a trench coat that's just right for you.
Popularized by British luxury fashion house Burberry, the modern trench coat serves as a way to brave the rain without sacrificing style. This season, the classic and versatile layer is as popular as ever for a luxurious look that won't break the bank and will keep you comfortable all season long.
To help you find your new favorite piece of spring outerwear, we've rounded up the best trench coats across an affordable price range. From neutral hues to luxurious faux leather, shop our favorite trench coats for women to wear this season.
Channel Selena's style in a burgundy faux-leather trench.
A water-repellent trench coat is an essential to stay dry through spring showers.
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat is the perfect jacket to pair with denim and loafers for a sleek look this spring.
Abercrombie & Fitch's classic trench coat is designed in a soft vegan leather for a comfortable fit and stylish look.
This affordable option from ASOS features a faux leather hood for a sleek look.
"I. Love. This. Coat. The fabric is lightweight and hangs nicely, so it is super comfortable to wear, and doesn’t weigh you down," praised one five-star reviewer. "The fit is flattering, and the sleeves are the perfect length. It has nice deep pockets, and runs true to size. I gladly give this trench five stars because it strikes a perfect balance between style and comfort."
GUESS's Double Breasted Trenchcoat features two front zippered pockets to hold your daily essentials.
This timeless black trench from Mango keeps things modern with a slightly oversized silhouette.
H&M's trench coat is a steal at under $80 — also available in straight sizes.
For a laid-back look, this option from Lulus is a little less structured than your typical trench coat.
Go classic in a tan coat, featuring storm flaps and a removable belt
If you're looking for a trench coat that doubles as a rain coat, the Via Spiga Rain Trench Coat offers a modern fit, protection and comfort all in one.
The Banana Republic Rio Bonded Trench Coat is made from combed cotton for a strong and sturdy fit. Plus, the coat is water-resistant to get you through all types of weather this spring.
Add a pop of color to your spring coat collection with the London Fog Double-Breasted Belted Trench Coat.
This A-line trench coat is the perfect jacket to transition from winter into spring. Plus, it features glinting goldtone hardware coupled with faux-horn buttons for a unique look.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save 25% On All of Madewell's Best Styles for Spring and Summer
Celeb-Loved JW PEI Handbags Are Available Now In New Styles For Spring
The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon
The 14 Best Easter Dresses to Shop This Spring
Target's Massive Spring Home Sale Is in Full Swing Right Now
Energize Your Skincare Regimen for Spring With 25% Off Kiehl's
Shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale to Save on New Spring Handbags