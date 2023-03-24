Shopping

From Selena Gomez to Pamela Anderson, Everyone Is Rocking the Trench Coat — Shop the 15 Best Styles for Spring

By Lauren Gruber
With their elegant silhouette and ability to brave spring showers, it's no wonder why the trench coat is so popular for spring. Just ask Selena Gomez and Pamela Anderson, who were both spotted wearing the transitional style this month. Anderson opted for a classic tan trench, while Gomez went for luxe burgundy leather on the set of Only Murders in the BuildingNo matter your personal aesthetic or budget, there's a trench coat that's just right for you.

Popularized by British luxury fashion house Burberry, the modern trench coat serves as a way to brave the rain without sacrificing style. This season, the classic and versatile layer is as popular as ever for a luxurious look that won't break the bank and will keep you comfortable all season long.

To help you find your new favorite piece of spring outerwear, we've rounded up the best trench coats across an affordable price range. From neutral hues to luxurious faux leather, shop our favorite trench coats for women to wear this season.

Bershka Faux Leather Trench Coat
Bershka faux leather trench coat in burgundy
ASOS
Bershka Faux Leather Trench Coat

Channel Selena's style in a burgundy faux-leather trench.

$119
Sam Edelman Tone on Tone Double Breasted Water Resistant Trench Coat
Sam Edelman Tone on Tone Double Breasted Water Resistant Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Tone on Tone Double Breasted Water Resistant Trench Coat

A water-repellent trench coat is an essential to stay dry through spring showers. 

$190$125
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat
Amazon
The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat

The Drop Women's Noa Trench Coat is the perfect jacket to pair with denim and loafers for a sleek look this spring. 

$100$81
Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Trench Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Trench Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Trench Coat

Abercrombie & Fitch's classic trench coat is designed in a soft vegan leather for a comfortable fit and stylish look. 

$200$170
ASOS DESIGN Curve Trench Coat
ASOS DESIGN Curve Trench Coat
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve Trench Coat

This affordable option from ASOS features a faux leather hood for a sleek look.

$103$43
Everlane The Gathered Drape Trench
The Gathered Drape Trench
Everlane
Everlane The Gathered Drape Trench

"I. Love. This. Coat. The fabric is lightweight and hangs nicely, so it is super comfortable to wear, and doesn’t weigh you down," praised one five-star reviewer. "The fit is flattering, and the sleeves are the perfect length. It has nice deep pockets, and runs true to size. I gladly give this trench five stars because it strikes a perfect balance between style and comfort."

$218$109
GUESS Women's Double Breasted Trenchcoat
GUESS Women's Double Breasted Trenchcoat
Amazon
GUESS Women's Double Breasted Trenchcoat

GUESS's Double Breasted Trenchcoat features two front zippered pockets to hold your daily essentials. 

$137 AND UP
Mango Oversize Leather-Effect Trench Coat
Mango Oversize Leather-Effect Trench Coat
Mango
Mango Oversize Leather-Effect Trench Coat

This timeless black trench from Mango keeps things modern with a slightly oversized silhouette.

$180
H&M+ Cotton Twill Trench Coat
H&M+ Cotton Twill Trench Coat
H&M
H&M+ Cotton Twill Trench Coat

H&M's trench coat is a steal at under $80 — also available in straight sizes.

$75
Lulus Perfectly Prepped Olive Green Trench Coat
Lulus Perfectly Prepped Olive Green Trench Coat
Lulus
Lulus Perfectly Prepped Olive Green Trench Coat

For a laid-back look, this option from Lulus is a little less structured than your typical trench coat.

$65$49
Everlane The Gathered Drape Trench
The Gathered Drape Trench
Everlane
Everlane The Gathered Drape Trench

Go classic in a tan coat, featuring storm flaps and a removable belt

$198
Via Spiga Rain Trench Coat
Via Spiga Rain Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Via Spiga Rain Trench Coat

If you're looking for a trench coat that doubles as a rain coat, the Via Spiga Rain Trench Coat offers a modern fit, protection and comfort all in one. 

$200$130
Banana Republic Rio Bonded Trench Coat
Banana Republic Rio Bonded Trench Coat
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Rio Bonded Trench Coat

The Banana Republic Rio Bonded Trench Coat is made from combed cotton for a strong and sturdy fit. Plus, the coat is water-resistant to get you through all types of weather this spring. 

$300
London Fog Women's Double-Breasted Belted Trench Coat
London Fog Women's Double-Breasted Belted Trench Coat
Macy's
London Fog Women's Double-Breasted Belted Trench Coat

Add a pop of color to your spring coat collection with the London Fog Double-Breasted Belted Trench Coat.

$190$100
BCBGMAXAZRIA Gun Flap Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat
BCBGMAXAZRIA Gun Flap Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat
Nordstrom
BCBGMAXAZRIA Gun Flap Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat

This A-line trench coat is the perfect jacket to transition from winter into spring. Plus, it features glinting goldtone hardware coupled with faux-horn buttons for a unique look. 

$250$160

