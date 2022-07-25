'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' Canceled After 7 Seasons
It’s over for TBS’ late-night comedy series, Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. On Monday, the official Twitter account for the show shared the news.
“After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang,” the tweet said.
The message continued with an additional tweet, “To our loyal fans - we love you, you’re very special. Go home, and go home in peace.”
Bee did not take to her personal social media accounts to share the news. Full Frontal premiered in 2016 and was one of the few female-led late-night talk shows on the market. During its run, the former Daily Show correspondent delivered monologues where she voiced her opinions about the political climate.
During its seven-year run, Full Frontal received a host of Emmy nominations. Overshadowing some of the positive moments, however, was the 2018 Ivanka Trump controversy. During an episode of the show, Bee called the then-president Donald Trump’s daughter, a "feckless c**t.”
Following much backlash, the comedian apologized.
In 2018, Bee spoke with ET about the show’s upgrade and their newly expanded set and app. “It’s a way to reflect that we’re becoming very established. We’re occupying a little more territory, so we might as well own it a little bit,” she said at the time about the new design.
“I think what it really represents is we now have the opportunity to pursue these big ideas,” she added.
So far, there has been no announcement about the show potentially finding a home somewhere else.
