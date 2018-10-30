Fuller House season four is just around the corner.

The Netflix series will return with new episodes on Dec. 14, the streaming service announced via press release on Tuesday, alongside the first photos of the new season.

Fuller House was renewed for season four in January, and when ET spoke with star Candace Cameron Bure at the Creative Arts Emmys in September, she already had some ideas about possible guest stars.

"I think my dream guest star right now is Shawn Mendes," Bure shared. "I don't mean to be mom crushing on him, but you know, we have young kids on the show, and I just can't stop listening to his album on repeat and I just think he would be perfect."

While Mendes' appearance on the show is still up in the air, the series has already recruited John Stamos' former Grandfathered co-star, Josh Peck, for a guest role. ET was on set during the special episode -- during which Stamos also introduced his new baby, Billy, to his Fuller House family.

"Everybody was here… He's old enough to bring around," he told ET, adding that it was really his wife, who was also on set, who pushed him to introduce Billy to everyone.

"I was sort of nervous about it because it was a big moment. She's like, 'It doesn't matter,'" he said. "I go, 'It does matter. This is an important moment. I've known these people for 30 years. I've talked about having kids and now I brought mine on.'"

It was a full-circle moment for Stamos, who watched his co-stars grow up on Full House. "I got a little emotional because -- Bob [Saget] has come over and Dave [Coulier] and Lori [Loughlin] -- all of a sudden you see it, like, 'Oh my god. There's Candace and Jodie [Sweetin], and, you know, Stephanie and DJ and Kimmy Gibbler holding my little baby.' It got to me."

"I did have a flash of them [being] really little," Stamos recalled. "I flashed to Jodie when she was running around here, like, 'How do you roast a turkey?' And I was like, 'Wow.' It was sweet."

