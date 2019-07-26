Gabe Khouth, 'Once Upon a Time' Actor, Dead at 46

Gabe Khouth, best known for his role as Sneezy aka Mr. Clark on ABC's Once Upon a Time, died on Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest while on his motorcycle. He was 46.

The actor's brother, Sam Vincent, took to Twitter early Friday to confirm the news, with a heartfelt video message.

"I wanted to make it official for people who didn't know that my brother, Gabe, passed away on Tuesday from cardiac arrest on his motorcycle," he said. "He went out doing what he loved and he's at peace now."

"Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone's face," added Khouth's former co-star, Peter Kelamis. "My deepest condolences to his family and friends. RIP you kind, kind soul #heartbroken #gonetoosoon."

On July 23rd, my friend, Gabe Kouth appeared to suffer a cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle and tragically died as a result.

Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face.

My deepest condolences to his Family and friends

RIP-You kind, kind soul#Heartbroken#gonetoosoonpic.twitter.com/YxM516Xrxh — Peter Kelamis (@PeterKelamis) July 26, 2019

In addition to Once Upon a Time, Khouth recently had a role on ABC's The Crossing, and appeared on shows like Supernatural, A Series of Unfortunate Events and iZombie.

See more heartfelt tributes to the actor below:

We are all devastated by the passing of our dear & sweet friend Gabe Khouth from Once. We are going to set up a go fund me campaign for Gabe‘s kids ASAP & I hope any of you that loved his work can donate what you can to help his family get through this tragedy. #RIPGabehttps://t.co/eK1RjkGTMp — Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) July 26, 2019

❤️ I’m totally saddened by the loss of our good friend Gabe @gabekhouth You will forever be in our hearts and memories. Thanks for all the belly laughs. Love ya buddy❤️ Feel free to visit/leave flowers/write notes at https://t.co/abaGLcm23spic.twitter.com/BpmvZvmbGi — Jason Burkart (@JasonBurkart) July 26, 2019

So sad to hear about the loss of my pal @gabekhouth 💔 Rest In Peace. My sincere condolences to your family. pic.twitter.com/R9g61sDjQk — Chris Gauthier (@captaingauthier) July 26, 2019

Woke up this morning to the incredibly heartbreaking news of @gabekhouth I'm trying to process that he is no longer with us. Life is so unfair. My thoughts & prayers are with Gabe, his family, our @OnceABC family and #ouat fandom. Xo 🙏🏾😔 — KarenDavid (@KarenDavid) July 26, 2019

Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Gabe Khouth... a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of Once Upon A Time since the beginning. But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed. RIP, Gabe. — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) July 26, 2019

Just hearing about the passing of my friend and colleague @gabekhouth. I’m truly devastated. Gabe was such a sweet soul. Always quick with a smile. He brought genuine enthusiasm and joy to every occasion. Rest easy brother. RIP — MichaelRaymond-James (@MRaymondJames) July 26, 2019

RELATED CONTENT:

Rutger Hauer, ‘Blade Runner’ Star, Dead at 75

Jose Arredondo, Father of K-Pop Star Samuel, Is Found Dead in His Cabo San Lucas Home

YouTube Personality Emily Hartridge Dead at 35 After Electric Scooter Collision

Related Gallery