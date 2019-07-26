Gabe Khouth, 'Once Upon a Time' Actor, Dead at 46
Gabe Khouth, best known for his role as Sneezy aka Mr. Clark on ABC's Once Upon a Time, died on Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest while on his motorcycle. He was 46.
The actor's brother, Sam Vincent, took to Twitter early Friday to confirm the news, with a heartfelt video message.
"I wanted to make it official for people who didn't know that my brother, Gabe, passed away on Tuesday from cardiac arrest on his motorcycle," he said. "He went out doing what he loved and he's at peace now."
"Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone's face," added Khouth's former co-star, Peter Kelamis. "My deepest condolences to his family and friends. RIP you kind, kind soul #heartbroken #gonetoosoon."
In addition to Once Upon a Time, Khouth recently had a role on ABC's The Crossing, and appeared on shows like Supernatural, A Series of Unfortunate Events and iZombie.
See more heartfelt tributes to the actor below:
