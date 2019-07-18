The father of a popular K-pop singer is believed to have been beaten to death in a home he owned in the resort town of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Baja California Sur state prosecutors told the Associated Press that they received a call on Tuesday that a dead body was found in a condominium that appeared to have "showed signs of blunt force trauma." The body was identified as Jose Arredondo, the father of 17-year-old singer Samuel Kim Arredondo. Arredondo, 58, was a car dealer in Bakersfield, California, but was born in Mexico. According to KGET News, he migrated to the U.S. in the 1970s.

As for his son, Samuel was part of the short-lived K-Pop duo 1Punch, and went on to release his first solo album in 2017. He is said to be living in South Korea. Prior to his K-pop fame, Samuel appeared in his father's car commercials.

South Korean singer Samuel Kim Arredondo poses on the red carpet of 2018 Bazaar Men of The Year on Dec. 12, 2018 in Beijing, China. VCG/VCG via Getty Images

"We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death," a U.S. State Department official told the AP upon confirming a U.S. citizen had died in Mexico.

While no suspects have been identified at this time, local news outlet Bakersfield.com reports that authorities are investigating whether there was a home invasion.

ET has reached out to Samuel's rep for comment.

