Rutger Hauer, ‘Blade Runner’ Star, Dead at 75

Rutger Hauer has died. He was 75.

His agent, Steve Kenis, tells ET that the Blade Runner actor died at his home in the Netherlands in the early morning hours of July 19 after suffering a short illness.

Kenis also confirms that the actor’s funeral took place on Wednesday in the Netherlands. The funeral was a small service with family and a few of Hauer’s close friends.

Though Hauer was best known for his role as the villainous Roy Batty in 1982's Blade Runner, he also starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in Nighthawks (1981) and appeared in such films as Flesh & Blood (1985), Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) and Batman Begins (2005). He also appeared on TV in shows like True Blood, Smallville and Alias.

In 1987, Hauer won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role of Lieutenant Aleksander "Sasha" Pechersky in Escape from Sobibor.

Guillermo del Toro remembered Hauer on Twitter as "an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films."

RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films. My personal favorites: Flesh + Blood, Eureka, The Hitcher, Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. pic.twitter.com/1F2Via3mLY — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 24, 2019

Actor Josh Gad called "the great" Hauer's passing "a very sad goodbye," while Gene Simmons said Hauer was "always a gentleman, kind and compassionate."

Sad to hear Rutger Hauer has passed away. He was always a gentleman, kind and compassionate. Sending our condolences and prayers to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/wFtZJs9Ui5 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 24, 2019

Fans celebrated Hauer's life on Twitter as well, sharing how his roles and work impacted them and opening up about how they'll remember the actor.

#rutgerhauer all this praise deserved. but let's look at his most underrated film roles of which there are many. mine. the hitcher. pic.twitter.com/t7yuldBiO9 — Michael Williams (@wilzy_mikey) July 24, 2019

I’m gutted to hear about Rutger Hauer passing away aged 75. I greatly admired him as an actor. I loved him in Blade Runner, Ladyhawke and Blind Fury. Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. #riprutgerhauerpic.twitter.com/FFSBies266 — Rashid Uzzaman 🖖 🔜 LFCC (@rashiduzzaman82) July 24, 2019

Some fans also took to social media to share personal memories from meeting Hauer throughout the years.

I shared the news of Rutger Hauer’s passing on Facebook and one of my former professors commented this. Magical. #riprutgerhauerpic.twitter.com/tfsHqUGJL9 — Lindsay Washburn (@LindsayWashburn) July 24, 2019

When Rutger Hauer was signing some things for me he accidently spelt my name wrong and said "Oh no Amy, I fucked it up!" I will treasure this silly memory.

Rest easy brother.#rutgerhauer#riprutgerhauerpic.twitter.com/dTr4uFLwgc — Amy Susan (@The_Dol_Haus) July 24, 2019

