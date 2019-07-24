Rutger Hauer, ‘Blade Runner’ Star, Dead at 75
Rutger Hauer has died. He was 75.
His agent, Steve Kenis, tells ET that the Blade Runner actor died at his home in the Netherlands in the early morning hours of July 19 after suffering a short illness.
Kenis also confirms that the actor’s funeral took place on Wednesday in the Netherlands. The funeral was a small service with family and a few of Hauer’s close friends.
Though Hauer was best known for his role as the villainous Roy Batty in 1982's Blade Runner, he also starred alongside Sylvester Stallone in Nighthawks (1981) and appeared in such films as Flesh & Blood (1985), Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) and Batman Begins (2005). He also appeared on TV in shows like True Blood, Smallville and Alias.
In 1987, Hauer won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role of Lieutenant Aleksander "Sasha" Pechersky in Escape from Sobibor.
Guillermo del Toro remembered Hauer on Twitter as "an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films."
Actor Josh Gad called "the great" Hauer's passing "a very sad goodbye," while Gene Simmons said Hauer was "always a gentleman, kind and compassionate."
Fans celebrated Hauer's life on Twitter as well, sharing how his roles and work impacted them and opening up about how they'll remember the actor.
Some fans also took to social media to share personal memories from meeting Hauer throughout the years.
For more on celebs we've lost recently, click through the gallery below.
Related Gallery
RELATED CONTENT:
Maxim Dadashev, Boxer Who Suffered Brain Injury in the Ring, Dies at 28
Jose Arredondo, Father of K-Pop Star Samuel, Is Found Dead in His Cabo San Lucas Home
Super Bowl Winner Mitch Petrus Dies at Age 32 of Heat Stroke