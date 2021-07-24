Gabrielle Union Flaunts Her Shorter Haircut as She Embraces Her New Look
Gabrielle Union is flaunting her new hairstyle.
The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to show off her stylish and much shorter hairdo. Union noted that she wanted to embrace this new look when things are "gravy" and good.
"So, I did a thing 🤗 The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy," the former Bring It On star captioned her slideshow. "It hits different and its foreign to me but I ❤❤❤ this new new. #SummerChop #FlawlessChop #FlawlessCut."
The slideshow includes selfies, as well as stunning shots of her smiling wide and showing off her full look.
Union received a slew of positive messages and praise from celeb friends like Tia Mowry who wrote, "🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 amazing ❤️."
Ashanti also left heart-eye emojis, while Insecure star Yvonne Orji commented, "Okayyy curls poppin!!❤️"
ET spoke with Union and husband Dwyane Wade back in May, where they opened up about pushing their kids to be their "authentic selves." The couple share 2-year-old daughter Kaavia. Wade is also father to 19-year-old son Zaire, 14-year-old daughter Zaya, and 7-year-old son Xavier.
Reflecting on their children's accomplishments and aspirations, Union said with a smile, "We cry a lot. Or, well, I cry a lot."
"We're very proud, and I think what we're most proud of is what we're trying to do with them. You know, we try to push with them, we try to push [them to be] their authentic selves," Wade shared. "We're not trying to make them wear a mask or be someone that they're not... we've done that since Zaya was three years old and we'll continue now that Kaavia is two years old."
Hear more in the video below.
