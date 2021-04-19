Tia Mowry and Gabrielle Union got their two-year-old daughters, Cairo and Kaavia, together for a playdate and it was the sweetest thing. The Family Reunion star posted a video of the pair on Instagram Monday set to a rendition of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" by girl group, BFF Girls.

"Another #playdate in the books! These two @kaaviajames and #cairo have the best time together," Tia captioned the video. "#Girls really do have #fun Thanks @dwyanewade and @gabunion🌸🌼💐🌷🌺."

Mowry and her husband and fellow actor, Cory Hardrict, welcomed Cairo in May 2018 while Union and her retired NBA star husband, Dwyane Wade, welcomed Kaavia in November of that same year.

This isn't the first time the two-year-olds have played together. Back in February, the girls got together for a playdate where they shared a big hug, solidifying their BFF status.

Union also shared a clip from their first get together, posting a video of the mini-mes taking their turn behind the wheel of a toddler-sized Mercedes Benz.

"The playdate we've all been waiting for 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 When @kaaviajames met Cairo!!!," the L.A.'s Finest star wrote next to the video. Bringing the girls together was magic and pure sweetness and comedy! @tiamowry @coryhardrict @dwyanewade 🖤🖤 #BlackGirlMagic."

Both Kaavia and Cairo are quite the little social media stars, with their famous moms posting their fun times and the funny faces they make. Kaavia is all over her mom's TikTok, stealing snacks and serving looks that have been made into memes.

Union and Mowry go back over 25 years, so it's no surprise their daughters have become fast friends. The Being Mary Jane actress met both Tia and her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, on the set of Sister, Sister early on in her career and has remained close to the pair ever since.

RELATED CONTENT

Tia Mowry on Tearful Reunion With Twin Tamera After Months Apart

Tia Mowry Reflects on Discrimination She Faced as a Young Star

'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Returns for Season 2: Watch the Trailer

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade Recreate Iconic ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ Scene on TikTok This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery