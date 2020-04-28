Good thing Steph and Ayesha Curry did not take Gabrielle Union's advice back in the day.

The L.A.'s Finest star, along with her husband, Dwyane Wade, caught up with the Currys on Instagram Live, where she recalled telling the couple when they began dating that they needed to break up.

"I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low and you should just break up now and have sex with other people,'" Union said while all four laughed and sipped on some wine. "I used a little bit more different language, but is that not what I told y'all both?"

Ayesha then replied, "You looked at me and said, ‘How old are you? OK.'"

The couples continued laughing, with Union quipping, "Precisely, because I was a THOT."

"I apologize on behalf of the Wade family. That's not who we are anymore," Wade jokingly added.

Gabrielle Union recalls the advice she gave to a young Steph and Ayesha Curry lol pic.twitter.com/C43wN24oSk — Ayesha Curry Updates (@AyeshaHive) April 26, 2020

Union, however, was pleased that they did not take her advice, and went on to explain how amazing the Currys are.

"Listen, you guys are unicorns. Like, literally, there are very, very few people that I have met who have been consistent," she explained. "I've known you guys well over a decade and there are a lot of people who talk about faith and there's a lot of people who talk about moving the culture forward, but something isn't real somewhere. And when people are like, ‘Are they real?' And I'm like, 'yes!'"

"They are some of the only people that I've met who've been consistent from the first time I saw them to every time I speak to you guys and whether that's me and Ayesha texting each other encouragement randomly," she continued. "You guys have been consistent and I wish more people understood that it is possible to be people of faith and also wanting to move the culture forward. Those two things don't have to exist separately and you guys do a beautiful job of being exactly who you claim to be."

The four all smiled and cheered to Unions supportive words.

The Currys, meanwhile, are parents to daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, and son, Canon, who just turned one in July. The Golden State Warrior opened up to ET last year about his wonderful family, and plans for baby number four.

"I guess you can never say we're done, unless you do something to fix that," Curry said with a laugh, "but right now we are very happy and content with our family."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 17-Month-Old Daughter Kaavia Is Already Swimming

Steph and Ayesha Curry's 8th Wedding Anniversary Messages Will Give You All the Feels

Ayesha Curry Calls Out Troll for Body Shaming Her 10-Month-Old Son

Steph and Ayesha Curry Reveal They're Not Ruling Out More Kids (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery