Gal Gadot will be going from heroine to villain in Disney's live-action take on Snow White. ET has confirmed that the Wonder Woman star is in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen in the upcoming adaptation of the classic fairytale.

The original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cartoon, based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale, was released in 1938, making it the first animated feature for Disney. According to Deadline, the live-action film will expand on the story and the music from the original production, with Oscar and Tony-winning duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, responsible for tracks on La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen, penning new songs for the movie.

Meanwhile, Marc Webb is set to direct the project, with Marc Platt producing. Production on Snow White is expected to start in 2022.

Though no other casting news has been announced, Rachel Zegler, who is set to play Maria in the upcoming film adaptation of West Side Story, will be taking on the role of Snow White.

The 36-year-old action star spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at the Elle Women in Hollywood celebration late last month about another one of her projects, the upcoming Wonder Woman 3. There, Gadot shared whether her husband and kids might appear in the upcoming sequel after making cameos in Wonder Woman 1984.

"Well, we might," she teased to ET. "They can get used to it. It's a nice souvenir in each movie they're going to be older and older."

Gadot is the mom of three daughters -- Alma, 10, Maya, 4, and Daniella, almost 4 months -- and said she used to stress about what having children would mean for her career. She was reminded of her husband, Yaron Varsano's, words when she had her first daughter.

"He told me, 'It's for you to choose, but just think about what kind of example you want to set for her,'" she recalled. "So I just think about it as a win-win and of course something's always got to give. We can't be just perfect, but the only thing we can do is just give our best and do our best."

Gadot is also starring in Netflix's Red Notice, hitting Netflix Nov. 5.

