Gal Gadot is going from Wonder Woman to Old Hollywood.

Gadot has set her sights on her next project, where she will play famed actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr in an untitled limited series, it was announced Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The Showtime series will explore the rise and fall of feminism in the American landscape during the Golden Age of Hollywood and World War II, aiming to find, in Lamarr’s life and legacy, clues for who we are now.

Gadot will also serve as an executive producer. The Affair co-creator Sarah Treem will write and executive produce alongside Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid's Tale, Fargo).

“The life of Hedy Lamarr was a truly fascinating one. She stood at the forefront of many issues that challenge women and our society today,” said Jana Winograde, Co-President of Showtime Networks. “In Gal Gadot, we have found the transcendent actress to portray the deeply complex Lamarr. And with the award-winning talents of Sarah Treem and Warren Littlefield, this is going to be a special series.”

Lamarr, who was once called "the most beautiful woman in the world," came to Hollywood from Europe in 1938 and appeared in films alongside Hollywood legends like Judy Garland, Lana Turner, Spencer Tracy, Jimmy Stewart and Clark Gable. She also was an inventor, patenting a frequency-hopping technology in 1941 that modern-day Wi-Fi is predicated upon. A woman ahead of her time, she suffered greatly for that exceptionalism and died a recluse, nearly forgotten.

Gadot became a household name when she first broke through as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman for DC in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She has also starred in 2017's Justice League and her own standalone film, Wonder Woman, as well as the upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gal Gadot Sends a Sweet Shoutout to Brie Larson After 'Captain Marvel's Opening Weekend

Gal Gadot Says She'd 'Love' to Tackle a Musical After Singing in 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery