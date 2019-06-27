It looks like fans hoping to see the cast of Game of Thrones together one last time will get their chance!



Next month at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego, California, attendees will be able to see several members of the mega-hit show’s cast for a special panel looking back at the show. It will be held in the illustrious Hall H on Friday, July 19, at 5:30 p.m. and include appearances from Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei of Naath), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), Conleth Hill (Varys), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).



The show’s creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, will also be on the stage for the first time since in 2016 - a big move considering the controversial reaction to GoT's final season. Miguel Sapochnik, the director of the final season's big battle sequences, will also be speaking and taking questions. Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey and a number of other actors won’t appearing.



HBO has a few other panels lined up for the pop culture extravaganza in San Diego as well. On Thursday, July 18, at 4:45 p.m., Hall H will host the cast of His Dark Materials, an upcoming fantasy series based on the trilogy of the same name by Philip Pullman. The panel will be made up of James McAvoy (Lord Asriel), Dafne Keen (Lyra), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby), Jane Tranter (executive producer) and Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter).



Westworld will have a panel on Saturday, July 20, in Hall H at 1:15 p.m., which will be attended by showrunners, executive producers and directors Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy as well as cast members Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright.



See more Game of Thrones updates below.

