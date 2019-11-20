Garth Brooks Co-Hosting Entertainment Tonight (Exclusive)

Garth Brooks is taking over Entertainment Tonight!

The 57-year-old country star crashed our Los Angeles studio on Wednesday, and will be co-hosting our broadcast show with Kevin Frazier.

Throughout the show, Brooks will be opening up about everything from life with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, to Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On, a new documentary series chronicling the ups and downs of his impressive career that premieres Dec. 2 on A&E.

"Everything was the hardest thing to talk about because they hit on everything," he teases. "The lows are extremely low and the highs are extremely high. Thank you, God. I like the rollercoaster. It's good."

Brooks also reacts to the pre-sale success of his The Legacy Collection, a limited-edition vinyl collection. Five hundred thousand collectible boxes were made and are available now for purchase, but once they're gone, they're gone!

"Vinyl. Can you believe were talking about vinyl?" he jokes. "It's crazy. I've seeing on the socials, a lot of people, it's taking them right back to the first time they ever heard the music."

Ahead of his co-hosting gig, ET also caught up with Brooks last week at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, where he opened up about paying tribute to his wife, Yearwood, with his seventh CMA Entertainer of the Year win.

"This means the world to me," he gushed. "The fact that it's No. 7 and the fact that it came on the tribute to women's night, being married to one of the greatest female singers ever, being the father of three daughters, love this show. This is very special."

Yearwood also had amazing things to say about her loving husband while speaking to ET backstage. "[Awards are] wonderful, but that's not who we are as a couple. We are all of this, plus everything else," she shared. "We talked about it today, about not worrying about all this stuff, what was going to happen tonight. We wanted to just go and enjoy ourselves and have fun. We've been very lucky to be in this business for a long time, and I just couldn't be prouder. I'm still in shock, really, but I'm just really happy for him."

Watch the video below for more on the cute country couple, and tune into Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday (check your local listings here!) to see the full interview with Brooks and his co-hosting skills in action.

