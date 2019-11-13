Garth Brooks won his seventh Entertainer of the Year honor at the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday -- and used his moment to shine the spotlight on his fellow country stars.

The iconic country star spent much of his acceptance speech shouting out fellow entertainers like Luke Combs and Kelsea Ballerini, and when ET's Cassie DiLaura caught up with him backstage after the win, it was more of the same.

"Well, try to remember who the reigning CMA entertainer is: Keith Urban. Keith Urban's got his name on something, that's an award you want right there," Brooks raved of the honor. "So this means the world to me. The fact that it's No. 7 and the fact that it came on the tribute to women's night, being married to one of the greatest female singers ever, being the father of 3 daughters, love this show. This is very special."

Brooks of course capped off his speech with a special shout out to his wife, the equally legendary Trisha Yearwood, and said having his wife by his side on the big night was "everything."

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Show Support for Daughter Allie's Music Career Embed Code Restart Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Show Support for Daughter Allie's Music Career

"It's an honor to be married to one of the strongest individuals ever -- forget male or female," he said. "Just a strong being."

ET also spoke with Yearwood backstage, who raved about her husband -- not just as an artist or performer, but as the kind man who makes her coffee every morning and "always looks happy to see me."

"[Awards are] wonderful, but that's not who we are as a couple. We are all of this, plus everything else," she shared. "We talked about it today, about not worrying about all this stuff, what was going to happen tonight. We wanted to just go and enjoy ourselves and have fun. We've been very lucky to be in this business for a long time, and I just couldn't be prouder. I'm still in shock, really, but I'm just really happy for him."

The couple are coming up on their 14th wedding anniversary next month, and according to Brooks, the celebration will be a family affair.

"She got married to the girls, you know, they exchanged rings and everything," he said of the couple's wedding, which included Brooks' three adult daughters, Taylor, August and Allie. "So, all five of us enjoy our anniversary together. We'll go somewhere to dinner, and it will be five minutes until I realize I'm the weak link of the chain of all the women there, and it'll just be great. As long as everybody's healthy, that's all you care about."

See more on the cute country couple in the video below.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Team Up With Habitat for Humanity (Exclusive) Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

CMA Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on Building Homes for a Good Cause (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton Jokes Garth Brooks Is Bullying Him About Being 'Mr. Stefani'

Related Gallery