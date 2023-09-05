Gary Busey Allegedly Involved in California Hit-and-Run Accident

Gary Busey was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run car crash. A woman claims to TMZ that she was driving down California's Pacific Coast Highway when the 79-year-old actor slammed into her back bumper after exiting a shopping center and proceeded to flee the scene. ET has reached out to Busey's rep for comment.

"A police report was turned in," the Malibu / Lost Hills Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tells ET. "Once the report is approved, it will be investigated further by the detectives."

After Busey allegedly left the scene of the apparent crash, the woman in the other car followed him down the highway and filmed her pursuit.

The video shows the woman and a man she claims is Busey pull into a restaurant parking lot. The woman tells the man in the video that he is legally obligated to stay at the scene of the alleged accident and exchange information.

"I'm private," the man in the video responds, before noting that Progressive is his insurance carrier.

Eventually, the video shows the man driving away as the woman continues to scream at him. Throughout the video the damage on the two cars is visible.

Back in 1988, Busey was involved in a motorcycle crash after which, he previously told The Guardian, he died and came back to life.

"I had an accident on a Harley-Davidson. I went off the bike without a helmet, hit my head into a curb, split my skull, passed away after brain surgery and went to the other side -- the spiritual realm where I got information," he said, adding that, on the other side, he was "surrounded by angels" with "balls of light floating all around me."

Busey said that a light offered him the choice to come with it or return to his body to continue his destiny. He went with the latter.

"Every time he spoke, I felt so loved, like a little baby in the arms of his brother, so when you hear the truth over there you do it. And the word truth stands for Taking Real Understanding To Heart. That is the truth of your essence and your soul," he says. "The truth told me I wasn’t finished over here on Earth. When you feel the truth, BOOM! You go for it. The truth is the strongest ordnance you have in your body, your mind, your soul and your being."

RELATED CONTENT: