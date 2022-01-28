Gavin Rossdale Celebrates Daughter's Birthday With Rare Photo of His Four Children
All of Gavin Rossdale's kids coming together for a celebratory occasion is more than enough of a reason for the Bush frontman to make it widely known on social media.
That's exactly what happened Thursday when the 56-year-old musician took to Instagram and posted a rare photo of his four kids, as they celebrated his daughter Daisy Lowe's 33rd birthday. Rossdale's three sons -- Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7 -- all joined in on the birthday soiree at the ritzy seafood joint Angler in Los Angeles. Rossdale shares his three boys with his ex-wife, Gwen Stefani. They split in August 2015, after nearly 13 years of marriage.
Rossdale, who shares Daisy with fashion designer Pearl Lowe, posted a series of photos to mark the occasion, the first of which shows an ecstatic Daisy looking away from the camera but sporting a huge smile as she waits to tackle the ice cream sundae sitting in front of her.
The musician also took to his Instagram story and posted several photos and videos, which shows the adults enjoying a few glasses of wine at dinner. Kingston also took to his Instagram story and posted the same ice cream sundae pic, while captioning it, "Happy birthday big sis love u," followed by three heart emojis.
In his caption to the Instagram post, Rossdale wished Daisy a happy birthday while adding in part, "what a joy you are -and we're so happy to have you here with us on your birth day - the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kid and emphatic daughter and sister."
Back in October 2019, Rossdale also took to Instagram and shared a rare photo of all of his kids to celebrate his 54th birthday.
"I am in heaven," the Bush frontman gushed in the caption at the time. "Grateful for these four miracles."
More recently, Rossdale opened up about the challenges divorced parents faced during the height of the pandemic. He said shuffling the kids back and forth amid the health crisis had become a "real big dilemma," noting that it was difficult to manage exposure to the virus.
"I know who is around me -- no one is," he explained back in April 2020. "And I know who's bringing me the coronavirus -- no one is. But you send your kids out to someone else, and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with."
"It's a tricky one for all divorced parents," Rossdale added.
The one saving grace when the kids were away with Stefani? FaceTime.
"I find myself in my kids' pockets a lot," he quipped.
