Gayle King and Charles Barkley to Host 'King Charles' Primetime Show -- See the Announcement
Gayle King Weighs In on ‘Messy’ Romance Scandal Between ‘GMA’ Co…
‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Shayne Jansen Taking Break From Social Medi…
Savannah Chrisley Gets Heated After Allegedly Being Kicked Off F…
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Celebrates 40th A…
Why Meghan Markle Skipping King Charles' Coronation Is a 'Relief…
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Kissing in Tokyo
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Danielle Ruhl Opens Up About Mental Health …
How Shemar Moore Is Already Protecting Newborn Daughter From Boys
Sofia Richie Gets Engaged to Elliot Grainge After Romantic Propo…
Why Kim Kardashian Says She Started Drinking at 42
Scott Disick Has ‘Regrets’ About Past With Kourtney Kardashian (…
Rachel Weisz Praises 'The Mummy' Co-Star Brendan Fraser's Oscar …
'Vanderpump Rules’: All the Signs About Tom Sandoval and Raquel …
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
'Big Bang Theory' Actor Kevin Sussman Marries Addie Hall
Why Prince Louis May Not Attend King Charles' Coronation (Source)
Bobby Brown Claims He Knew Whitney Houston Was Bisexual
Watch Reign Disick Steal the Spotlight During Kourtney Kardashia…
How Al Roker Has Adjusted His Wellness Routine After Recent Heal…
Get ready for one dynamic duo!
On Saturday, CNN confirmed that Gayle King and Charles Barkley are coming together to host a new weekly primetime special, King Charles.
The news was also confirmed by King, 68, and Barkley, 60, who made the announcement during TNT's NBA tip-off.
"I want the show to be nonpolitical," Barkley said, adding that the show would touch on politics. "You know (Gayle King) is going to be a straight shooter. I’m going to be a straight shooter. I know she’s going to be fair and honest and you know I’m going to do the same thing."
King added that the show would be a no holds barred look at current topics, "I think that decorum and courtesy and kindness always work," she said. "But everybody I know has an opinion on something. We just need to figure out a way to have a good conversation without tearing each other down. And I think we can do that."
The show's title, King Charles, is a play on the duo's names. King shared her excitement with an announcement on her Instagram.
"YEP it’s true!..Charles Barkley and I are doing a tv show for @CNN called #KingCharles..I’m King, he’s Charles..get it?! I wasn’t looking for another thing to add to my schedule…and neither was Charles but we’re excited about going on this adventure together..So here we are, announcing it on @nbaontnt. See you Wednesdays this Fall. PS. not leaving @cbsmornings, still my favorite network show," she wrote next to the post.
The news of the show comes after it was speculated that the pair were in negotiations with the network. CNN confirmed that King will continue to host CBS Mornings -- where she marked her 11-year anniversary in January -- daily, and Barkley will continue with his position at WBD sports.
King Charles is expected to air Wednesdays this fall on CNN.
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey's Hilarious Trip to the Dead Sea
Gayle King Learns to Sing This Classic Aretha Franklin Tune
Gayle King Marks 11 Years at CBS News in Her Iconic Yellow Dress