If you've been waiting until Black Friday or Cyber Monday for deals on top fall and winter gear, save yourself the time because REI is holding a huge sale now. The Gear Up Get Out Sale is offering up to 30% off nearly 7,000 special deals on The North Face, Marmot, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and so much more. We're all ready to get outside this fall, and the REI Gear Up Get Out Sale has arrived just in time to help you get geared up for outdoor adventures!

While you might have taken advantage of the signature Garage or Anniversary Sale events at REI stores, REI's Gear Up Get Out Sale expands its offerings online. Right now through November 22, you can save up to 30% on outdoor gear at REI.com, including jackets, camping and hiking gear, snow-ready clothing, and a range of accessories. And if you're an REI member, you can save up to 40% on eligible items at checkout. As a bonus, shipping is free on orders of $50 and up.

REI historically avoids running Black Friday-specific sales, and instead urges people to Opt Outside. However, to prepare you for the outdoors, it often runs similar sales in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. Below, shop our top picks from the REI Gear Up Get Out Sale.

