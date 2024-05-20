Whether you're a fan of the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks or Minnesota Timberwolves, now is the time to gear up for the NBA Conference Finals. It doesn't matter if you're going to the game to sit courtside or watching from the couch — the right 'fit will show your support for your favorite team.

Foot Locker, Mitchell & Ness, Abercrombie & Fitch and more sites have plenty of gear for you to support your team. Whether it's a jersey to support your favorite teammate, a cap or a T-shirt, we've found great new additions to your game-day wardrobe.

Gear up for the basketball game in team-touting fan apparel for men and women below. Even if your team — like the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat or the New York Knicks — is out of the playoffs this year, the options below will keep you looking like a winner.