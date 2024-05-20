Wear this to the basketball game.
Whether you're a fan of the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks or Minnesota Timberwolves, now is the time to gear up for the NBA Conference Finals. It doesn't matter if you're going to the game to sit courtside or watching from the couch — the right 'fit will show your support for your favorite team.
Foot Locker, Mitchell & Ness, Abercrombie & Fitch and more sites have plenty of gear for you to support your team. Whether it's a jersey to support your favorite teammate, a cap or a T-shirt, we've found great new additions to your game-day wardrobe.
Gear up for the basketball game in team-touting fan apparel for men and women below. Even if your team — like the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat or the New York Knicks — is out of the playoffs this year, the options below will keep you looking like a winner.
Nike Men's NBA Swingman Icon Jersey
Support the Celtics' Jayson Tatum in this jersey.
Mitchell & Ness Backpack Boston Celtics
This backpack offers a subtle nod to the Celtics.
Pro Standard Men's Pacers SMU Strapback Cap
Throw on this cap to rep your team in a snap.
Mitchell & Ness Sidewalk Hoodie Dallas Mavericks
Cozy up on the couch in this hoodie, available in standard and plus sizes.
Pro Standard Men's Mavericks Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Rep your team in this embroidered tee.
New Era Timberwolves 950 Evergreen Side Patch Hat
This cool cap comes in a Timberwolves blue.
Pro Standard Men's Timberwolves Script Tail SJ T-Shirt
Get comfy in this T-shirt with 3D embroidery.
Swingman Chicago Bulls Jersey
This standard Bulls jersey comes in plus sizes as well.
Pro Standard Women's Lakers Boxy T-Shirt
This Lakers crop top features embroidered 3D patches.
Mitchell & Ness Script Trucker Miami Heat
This hot trucker hat reps the Miami Heat.
Abercrombie & Fitch Men's New York Knicks Vintage-Inspired Graphic Tee
We love the vintage-inspired art on this oversized tee. Find graphics on the front and back.