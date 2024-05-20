Shop
Gear up for the NBA Conference Finals: Shop Jerseys, Caps, T-Shirts and More To Support Your Favorite Team

friends at a basketball game
Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 3:24 PM PDT, May 20, 2024

Wear this to the basketball game.

Whether you're a fan of the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks or Minnesota Timberwolves, now is the time to gear up for the NBA Conference Finals. It doesn't matter if you're going to the game to sit courtside or watching from the couch — the right 'fit will show your support for your favorite team.

Foot Locker, Mitchell & Ness, Abercrombie & Fitch and more sites have plenty of gear for you to support your team. Whether it's a jersey to support your favorite teammate, a cap or a T-shirt, we've found great new additions to your game-day wardrobe.

Gear up for the basketball game in team-touting fan apparel for men and women below. Even if your team — like the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat or the New York Knicks — is out of the playoffs this year, the options below will keep you looking like a winner.

Nike Men's NBA Swingman Icon Jersey

Nike Men's NBA Swingman Icon Jersey
Foot Locker

Nike Men's NBA Swingman Icon Jersey

Support the Celtics' Jayson Tatum in this jersey.

Mitchell & Ness Backpack Boston Celtics

Mitchell & Ness Backpack Boston Celtics
Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness Backpack Boston Celtics

This backpack offers a subtle nod to the Celtics. 

Pro Standard Men's Pacers SMU Strapback Cap

Pro Standard Men's Pacers SMU Strapback Cap
Foot Locker

Pro Standard Men's Pacers SMU Strapback Cap

Throw on this cap to rep your team in a snap.

$50 $30

Shop Now

Mitchell & Ness Sidewalk Hoodie Dallas Mavericks

Mitchell & Ness Sidewalk Hoodie Dallas Mavericks
Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness Sidewalk Hoodie Dallas Mavericks

Cozy up on the couch in this hoodie, available in standard and plus sizes.

Pro Standard Men's Mavericks Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Pro Standard Men's Mavericks Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Foot Locker

Pro Standard Men's Mavericks Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Rep your team in this embroidered tee.

New Era Timberwolves 950 Evergreen Side Patch Hat

New Era Timberwolves 950 Evergreen Side Patch Hat
Foot Locker

New Era Timberwolves 950 Evergreen Side Patch Hat

This cool cap comes in a Timberwolves blue.

Pro Standard Men's Timberwolves Script Tail SJ T-Shirt

Pro Standard Men's Timberwolves Script Tail SJ T-Shirt
Foot Locker

Pro Standard Men's Timberwolves Script Tail SJ T-Shirt

Get comfy in this T-shirt with 3D embroidery.

Swingman Chicago Bulls Jersey

Swingman Chicago Bulls Jersey
Mitchell & Ness

Swingman Chicago Bulls Jersey

This standard Bulls jersey comes in plus sizes as well.

Pro Standard Women's Lakers Boxy T-Shirt

Pro Standard Women's Lakers Boxy T-Shirt
Foot Locker

Pro Standard Women's Lakers Boxy T-Shirt

This Lakers crop top features embroidered 3D patches.

$40 $20

Shop Now

Mitchell & Ness Script Trucker Miami Heat

Mitchell & Ness Script Trucker Miami Heat
Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness Script Trucker Miami Heat

This hot trucker hat reps the Miami Heat.

Abercrombie & Fitch Men's New York Knicks Vintage-Inspired Graphic Tee

Abercrombie & Fitch Men's New York Knicks Vintage-Inspired Graphic Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Men's New York Knicks Vintage-Inspired Graphic Tee

We love the vintage-inspired art on this oversized tee. Find graphics on the front and back.

