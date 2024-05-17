Memorial Day is known for some of the biggest furniture sales of the year, but there's no need to wait until May 27 to spruce up your space. With the weather warming up, Albany Park dropped a huge sale on its collection of modern sofas, sectionals, armchairs, loveseats and ottomans that will instantly breathe new life into your living room.

Now through Monday, May 27, the Albany Park Memorial Day sale is offering up to 35% off every best-selling piece of furniture. Albany Park offers custom, made-to-order sofas and armchairs that ship free. The brand also has small-space solutions for apartment dwellers, like smaller couches and shipping boxes that fit through tight spaces.

These items can usually be pricey — that's why it's so much better to buy them right now while they're on sale. Below, shop the best Memorial Day furniture deals from Albany Park to save big on the Kova, Lido, Barton and more favorite styles. There are even pit sofas that the whole family can cozy up on after all the long days of summer fun.

Barton Sofa Albany Park Barton Sofa This chic sofa has deep seats and cushions with a modern low-profile look. $1,739 $1,469 Shop Now

Lido Armchair Albany Park Lido Armchair This modern armchair with slim legs comes in tons of fun fabrics like this bouclé. $1,049 $889 Shop Now

Albany Armchair Albany Park Albany Armchair This sleek armchair comes in vegan leather, velvet and more options. $749 $544 Shop Now

Kova Pit Albany Park Kova Pit The whole family can lie down on this snuggly modular pit sofa. $4,294 $3,094 Shop Now

Park Armchair Albany Park Park Armchair This classic armchair comes in boxes that are intentionally designed to maneuver through tight spaces. $789 $549 Shop Now

Kova Grand Pit Albany Park Kova Grand Pit If your family is big, you need the Grand Pit so that everyone can kick their feet up. $5,592 $3,994 Shop Now

