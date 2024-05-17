Spruce up your living room for less at Albany Park's big Memorial Day sale.
Memorial Day is known for some of the biggest furniture sales of the year, but there's no need to wait until May 27 to spruce up your space. With the weather warming up, Albany Park dropped a huge sale on its collection of modern sofas, sectionals, armchairs, loveseats and ottomans that will instantly breathe new life into your living room.
Now through Monday, May 27, the Albany Park Memorial Day sale is offering up to 35% off every best-selling piece of furniture. Albany Park offers custom, made-to-order sofas and armchairs that ship free. The brand also has small-space solutions for apartment dwellers, like smaller couches and shipping boxes that fit through tight spaces.
These items can usually be pricey — that's why it's so much better to buy them right now while they're on sale. Below, shop the best Memorial Day furniture deals from Albany Park to save big on the Kova, Lido, Barton and more favorite styles. There are even pit sofas that the whole family can cozy up on after all the long days of summer fun.
Kova L-Shape + Ottoman
This pretty modular sofa comes with an ottoman that you can customize to include storage or not.
Lido Sofa
This small-space-friendly sofa has a modern design and slim legs.
Barton Sofa
This chic sofa has deep seats and cushions with a modern low-profile look.
Lido Armchair
This modern armchair with slim legs comes in tons of fun fabrics like this bouclé.
Park Swivel Armchair
This comfy and large armchair swivels so you can keep the conversation going.
Albany Armchair
This sleek armchair comes in vegan leather, velvet and more options.
Kova Pit
The whole family can lie down on this snuggly modular pit sofa.
Park Armchair
This classic armchair comes in boxes that are intentionally designed to maneuver through tight spaces.
Albany Corner Sectional
This modern corner sectional comes in kid-friendly and pet-friendly fabric options.
Kova Grand Pit
If your family is big, you need the Grand Pit so that everyone can kick their feet up.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.