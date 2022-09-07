George and Amal Clooney dressed to impress for the London premiere of George's new rom-com, Ticket to Paradise.

Amal wore a mint-green chevron-printed gown that was topped with sequins. She paired the look with dangling diamond earrings and a bold red lip. The 44-year-old Lebanese-British barrister had one arm around her husband, the other accessorized with an equally glittering bracelet, while in her hand, she held onto a gold clutch.

For his part, Clooney was dapper as always in a navy blue three-piece suit, which he paired with a white shirt. The 61-year-old actor completed the look with a pair of navy blue dress shoes.

The couple, who are parents to 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, appeared to be enjoying their night out on the town, and were all smiles while posing on the red carpet.

After snapping some solo shots, the glamorous couple was joined on the carpet by George's Ticket to Paradise co-star, Julia Roberts, who dazzled in a black, printed dress and cropped blazer.

The film, out this fall, marks George and Julia's long-awaited return to rom-coms and their silver screen reunion, six years after they last worked together in Money Monster.

In the first official trailer, which dropped in June, fans got their first glimpse at their newest roles: Exes crossing paths for their daughter's wedding -- and they're less than thrilled about it.

"Worst 19 years of my life," Clooney's character quips in the trailer. "I'm counting the recovery."

Despite their ill-fated marriage, the two team up to trick their daughter (played by Kaitlyn Dever) into dumping her fiancé since they think she's making a mistake.

Set in Bali, the two embark on a trail of meddling coated in divorcé bickering. But will their island time reignite some sparks? Time will tell!

In April, ET spoke to Lucas Bravo, who also stars in the film, about what it was like to work with the iconic duo that is George and Julia.

"It was honestly one of the biggest honors of my life to work with these two," the Emily in Paris actor gushed. "I grew up admiring them and just the opportunity to see them on set -- it gave me fuel, because when you get to their level and to see how humble and generous and giving they are on set, it just goes with my values and principles of what I want this industry to be, and they made the set so safe for me to try things and be free.

"I was just in love with their acting and I fell in love with the humans," he added. "I'm so glad to leave this project calling them friends and I can't wait for you to see the result, because we had so much fun on this project."

Ticket to Paradise hits theaters October 21.

