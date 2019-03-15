George Clooney Explains Why He Came Out in Defense of Meghan Markle

George Clooney is still defending his friend, Meghan Markle.

On Friday, during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the 57-year-old actor opened up about why he previously spoke out in defense of the Duchess of Sussex.

"I think it's a little unfair," he said of the press' treatment of the pregnant royal. "... I've seen it, when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing and it seemed... to be a little unjust since she hadn't done anything except just happen to live her life."

"She's a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman and they're a really wonderful, loving couple," he said of Meghan, 37, and her husband, Prince Harry. "Most of it you can just shrug off and not pay attention to, but sometimes it's unkind."

George first came to Meghan's defense last month when he compared her treatment by the press to that of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

"I do want to say, I just saw this piece...They're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere," he said, according to Who. "She's been pursued and vilified. She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that [Princess] Diana was, and it's history repeating itself...and we've seen how that ends."

At the same event, George -- the rumored future godfather of the soon-to-be-born royal baby -- hilariously laughed off the idea, citing his 1-year-old twins with wife Amal Clooney as the reason.

"No, I'm now a father of twins, I've got enough s**t," he quipped of Alexander and Ella. "Literally, literally s**t."

On his Good Morning Britain appearance, George also discussed his twins, revealing how he used their previously mentioned bodily functions to prank his housekeeper.

"I was shooting a TV show in Italy and I went and I got a new nappy and I put Nutella in it and I threw it in the trash can," George, a known prankster, recalled on the morning show. "And then I came in, like an hour later, and there was an Italian housekeeper in this place that we were staying in and I said, 'Amal wants to know if Alexander went poo poo or pee pee.'"

"And she's like, 'What?'... And I open up the trash can and I pull out the nappy with the Nutella in it and I open it up and... I tasted it," he continued. "And she screamed and ran out of the room."

"So I'm gonna teach my kids a lot of cool tricks," George added. "... It's boring if you don't do some of that."

George and Amal were able to leave all thoughts of baby poop at home this week; first by attending a dinner hosted by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and again the next night when they attended the People's Postcode Lottery charity gala at the McEwan Hall in Edinburgh, Scotland, on behalf of the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

At the gala, 41-year-old Amal stunned in a navy blue one-shoulder jumpsuit by Stella McCartney that featured a black textured belt, pleated details and pockets. She also sported an animal print clutch and W. Salamoon & Sons diamond earrings. Meanwhile, George looked dapper in a striped, dark suit and light blue shirt.

