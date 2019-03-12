Amal and George Clooney dress to the nines!

The power couple attended a private dinner to celebrate The Prince's Trust at Buckingham Palace, hosted by Prince Charles, on Tuesday evening in London, England.

Amal served up a major fashion moment as per usual. The human rights lawyer looked regal in a white strapless pleated Jean-Louis Scherrer gown by Stephane Rolland from William Vintage. It featured an asymmetric cape piece that draped over her right arm down to the floor and a gold statement beaded sleeve on the left arm. She accessorized with a reflective box clutch and diamond earrings.

The British beauty rocked her voluminous dark locks in a side part and romantic waves, complete with her signature berry-colored lip. George was dapper in a classic black suit and bow tie.

The Clooneys are very close to the royals. They attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018, and Amal was in New York City last month to celebrate the duchess' pregnancy at her baby shower.

The lovebirds were spotted speaking with Prince Charles as he flashed a big grin. The glamorous event is for the donors, supporters and ambassadors of The Prince's Trust, which works to provide aid and guidance to youth who are struggling in school or unemployed.

The Clooneys weren't the only stars in attendance. They were joined by actors Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luke Evans, Tamsin Egerton, Josh Hartnett and Benedict Cumberbatch.

