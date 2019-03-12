Kate Middleton won over Brits as young as nine months old during a visit to the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in Kennington in south London on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the facility looking radiant in a lavender-colored Gucci blouse and high-waisted pants.

Once inside, the mother of three crouched down on the floor and spent some time talking to the moms and entertaining one of the cuties with a toy.

She then took a seat for the center’s Together Time session, which aims to help parents understand their child’s cues and feel more confident in their parenting.

At one point, a little girl in a pink top adorably made her way to the duchess, assisted by the royal as she tripped, then plopped down taking a seat right next to her.

Middleton then got acquainted with a nine-month-old tot in yellow, getting animated as she talked with the visibly excited baby.

The Duchess of Cambridge joins parents and their toddlers taking part a 'Together Time' session offered by @LeapLambeth and PAIRS, which is designed to support parents’ ability to understand their child’s cues and feel more confident in their parenting. pic.twitter.com/8Lb4KeXJqC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 12, 2019

Circle of Security is one of two universal programmes that is offered to all parents with children of 0 to 4 years @HF_CC.



It helps parents and care givers better understand their child’s emotions, and enhances the development of their child’s self-esteem. pic.twitter.com/t0gDUhIpNL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 12, 2019

According to The Daily Mail, Middleton told the parents how Louis, her 10-month-old son with Prince William, has started to “bomb around” in his walker.

“Louis just wants to pull himself up all the time,' she reportedly said. 'He has got these little walkers and is bombing around in them.”

The visit aimed to educate the duchess about the support being offered to families with children who are four years old and younger through the Lambeth Early Action Partnership (LEAP).

Support services include psychotherapy and speech and language assistance.

Today The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre @HF_CC to see how @LeapLambeth are using the Parent and Infant Relationship Service (PAIRS) to support parents, carers and their children. pic.twitter.com/zsz57oeHS1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 12, 2019

See more on Middleton and her family below.



GET ALL THE ROYAL NEWS WITH ET'S NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Watch Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Share a Friendly Kiss on the Cheek

NEWS: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Event in Honor of Prince Charles

NEWS: Kate Middleton Reveals Princess Charlotte's Adorable Nickname

Related Gallery