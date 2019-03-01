Kate Middleton Reveals Princess Charlotte's Adorable Nickname

Kate Middleton has a special nickname for Princess Charlotte.

During a visit to Windsor Park Stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday, the Duchess of Cambridge stopped and spoke with blogger Laura-Ann and her son while greeting the public, and revealed her and Prince William's sweet name for their daughter.

According to Laura-Ann, who shared the story on her Instagram Story, Kate asked her what her son's name was, which was George just like her eldest son.

“Hello, what’s your name?” Kate asked the little one. "Hi George, what a cool name you’ve got, and you look very smart in your bow tie. It’s very nice to meet you."

Laura-Ann then explained after the event that Kate asked how old her other son was, "And I said he is 4 and she said, ‘Oh, he’s the same age as Lottie,' She calls her Lottie!"

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the mother of three also spoke with parents at the St. Joseph SureStart facility, where one mother, Rebecca White, shared that Kate talked about the difficulties of motherhood and breastfeeding.

"They were really encouraging about breastfeeding. They said we were all doing a good job, that it was really hard, it was a struggle and well done for keeping going," White told Hello Magazine.

Another attendee, Kathryn Ward, also noted that Kate and William shared how even though they have help with their three children, they have moments of sleep deprivation.

"They were chatting a bit about sleep deprivation. Even though they get the help that they have, they’re still parents as well and want to get up with their own kids," Ward shared. "So they understand the stresses and pressures were going through, even though they got a couple of people more hands on. They were fantastic. Really on our level."

During her trip, Kate was also asked if she wanted any more children, to which she quipped, “I think William would be a little worried," she joked.

For more on the regal duchess, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Reacts to Whether She Wants a Fourth Royal Baby

Kate Middleton Braids a Fan's Hair During Beauty Tutorial in Northern Ireland: Watch!

Kate Middleton Shimmers in Mint Green While Serving Beer With Prince William in Northern Ireland

Related Gallery