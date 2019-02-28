Kate Middleton is feeling blue!

The Duchess of Cambridge greeted royal fans in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, on Thursday, and pulled off a look that included several shades of the color. Middleton was seen wearing a dusky blue Mulberry coat and navy heels while she and husband Prince William shook hands and chatted with hundreds of well-wishers who showed up to see them. She paired the outerwear with sapphire earrings, which were originally gifted to the late Princess Diana as a wedding gift, and a clutch that matched her shoes.

Upon meeting with police officers and staff at Hillsborough Castle, Kate took off her coat to reveal her royal blue bespoke dress by Jenny Packham. Needless to say, the ensemble went perfectly with her sapphire engagement ring.

As for the Duke of Cambridge, he wore his usual daytime attire, which included an open collared shirt, chinos and a navy pull-over sweater.

PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

First engagement of their second day in NI, the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge met @ChiefConPSNI, police officers & staff at Hillsborough Castle where they discussed the challenging roles they undertake. @PoliceServiceNIpic.twitter.com/JTgBTETUUw — Northern Ireland Office (@NIOgov) February 28, 2019

Kate didn't just greet fans, she also helped with a hairstyle! The 37-year-old royal joined a beauty tutorial and storyboard masterclass demonstration with children from Malvern Primary School, and even braided the hair of one of the girls. What can't she do!

🎞 The Duchess of Cambridge joins a @Cinemagic make-up demonstration and storyboard masterclass demonstration with children from Malvern Primary School #RoyalVisitNIpic.twitter.com/JkKqeHVahN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2019

It's been a busy week for the couple, and, in turn, lots of outfit changes for Kate. From pouring beer in a gown to kicking a soccer ball around in jeans, the mother of three has proven she's ready for any occasion.

Seeing as fans can't get enough of the Duchess' style, ET has made a guide for dressing just like her:

