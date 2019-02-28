Kate Middleton Reacts to Whether She Wants a Fourth Royal Baby
Does Kate Middleton have baby fever?
The 37-year-old royal certainly hinted at it on Thursday while on a tour of Northern Ireland with her husband, Prince William, where she met a 5-month-old boy, James Barr, and his father, Alan, People reports.
Middleton was reportedly taken with the baby, telling Alan, “He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody.”
The comment prompted Alan to ask, “Baby number four?," to which the Duchess of Cambridge had a great response.
“I think William would be a little worried," she joked.
William and Kate have three kids -- 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 10-month-old Prince Louis. The couple is also expecting a niece or nephew soon, when Meghan Markle gives birth in the spring.
It's been a busy tour so far for Will and Kate. Kate's activities alone have included showing off her soccer skills, serving beer in her formalwear and also braiding a fan's hair during a beauty tutorial.
Clearly, both she and Will are naturals when it comes to interacting with children.
