Kate Middleton Reacts to Whether She Wants a Fourth Royal Baby

Does Kate Middleton have baby fever?

The 37-year-old royal certainly hinted at it on Thursday while on a tour of Northern Ireland with her husband, Prince William, where she met a 5-month-old boy, James Barr, and his father, Alan, People reports.

Middleton was reportedly taken with the baby, telling Alan, “He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody.”

The comment prompted Alan to ask, “Baby number four?," to which the Duchess of Cambridge had a great response.

“I think William would be a little worried," she joked.

William and Kate have three kids -- 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 10-month-old Prince Louis. The couple is also expecting a niece or nephew soon, when Meghan Markle gives birth in the spring.

It's been a busy tour so far for Will and Kate. Kate's activities alone have included showing off her soccer skills, serving beer in her formalwear and also braiding a fan's hair during a beauty tutorial.

Clearly, both she and Will are naturals when it comes to interacting with children.

🍃 At Ballymena & Little Steps Sure Start The Duchess of Cambridge joins a spring time gardening activity, which gives children and parent an opportunity to plan their own springtime flower to bring home and take care of. #RoyalVisitNIpic.twitter.com/VrqVr7saI4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2019

🦖 Hatching Dinosaur eggs at Ballymena & Little Steps Sure Start — which children and their parents work together to open and hatch, supporting children’s physical and cognitive skill development. #RoyalVisitNIpic.twitter.com/GAKQ6CdvTZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2019

