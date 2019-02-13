Prince William is continuing Princess Diana’s legacy.

The 36-year-old Duke of Cambridge is the official royal patron of the homeless charity, The Passage, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.

The future king first visited The Passage in 1993 with his late mother, Princess Diana.

In 2016, he opened up about the lasting impact the visit had on him.

“The visits I made as a child to this place left a deep and lasting impression on me — about how important it is to ensure that everyone in our society, especially the poorest, are treated with respect, dignity, and kindness, and are given the opportunities to fulfill their potential in life,” William said at the time.

The Duke of Cambridge first visited The @PassageCharity as a child in 1993 with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and has made additional visits at various points over the last twenty-five years. pic.twitter.com/XCHqccfRSf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2019

The Passage is the U.K.’s largest resource center for homeless people. It has helped more than 130,000 people in crisis since it opened in 1980.

Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account shared some touching photos of William’s visit with Diana and Prince Harry to the charity, as well as Diana and William’s signatures in the guest book from their first visit in 1993.

Prince William isn’t the only royal to take up new patronages in 2019. His sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, has adopted four new patronages this year.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Sarah Ferguson Says People Tried to Portray Her and Princess Diana as Rivals

Meghan Markle Dazzles in Glittery Gown and Wears Princess Diana's Bracelet

Meghan Markle Looks Like Princess Diana in Her Bold Red-and-Purple Outfit

Related Gallery