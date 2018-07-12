George Clooney Hobbles Onto Plane With Amal In First Sighting Since Motorcycle Accident

George Clooney is still recovering from his serious motorcycle accident on Tuesday morning in Italy.

The 57-year-old actor was spotted leaving Sardinia on a private plane with his wife, Amal -- who carried one of their twins, daughter Ella -- on Thursday. Clooney had to be assisted onto the plane, and held on tightly to the railing as he boarded. Still, the father of two appeared to be in good spirits, smiling at the crew.

Clooney has been in Italy filming the Hulu miniseries Catch-22.

Italian authorities previously confirmed to ET that Clooney was involved in a traffic collision while riding his scooter near Olbia on Tuesday. Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera later obtained shocking surveillance video from a nearby camera showing just how serious the accident was, with Clooney being thrown high into the air due to the impact. In the video, a motorbike ahead of Clooney is actually able to narrowly dodge a black car when the vehicle suddenly stops in front of it, but the actor isn't so lucky, and smashes straight into the car.

A source told ET that Clooney was going about 60 MPH when the Mercedes Benz hit him and that he was thrown about 20 feet in the air. Clooney’s helmet hit the windshield and broke due to the force of the impact.

Thankfully, a rep for Clooney told ET that while the actor was hospitalized after the incident, he's currently on the mend.

“George was treated and released from an Olbia hospital," the rep said. "He is recovering at home and will be fine.”

