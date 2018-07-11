George Clooney Accident: New Video Shows Actor Being Thrown Into the Air

Terrifying video of George Clooney's accident on Tuesday shows the star being thrown from his motorbike, as he collided head-on with a car.

Italian authorities previously confirmed to ET that the 57-year-old actor was involved in a traffic collision while riding his scooter near Olbia, Italy. Surveillance video from a nearby camera obtained by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera shows just how serious the accident was, with Clooney being thrown high into the air due to the impact.

In the video, a motorbike ahead of Clooney is actually able to narrowly dodge the black car when the vehicle suddenly stops in front of it, but the actor isn't so lucky, and smashes straight into the car.

Thankfully, a rep for Clooney tells ET on Tuesday that he's now at home and recovering after being hospitalized following the incident.

“George was treated and released from an Olbia hospital," the rep said. "He is recovering at home and will be fine.”

According to authorities, the accident occurred around 8 a.m. local time, when a Mercedes driving on the State Road 125 near Olbia did not respect the right of way and hit the actor. The driver of the car called authorities, who then dispatched the Municipal Police, an ambulance and the fire department.

A source told ET that Clooney was going about 60 MPH when the Mercedes hit him and that he was thrown about 20 feet in the air. Clooney’s helmet hit the windshield and broke due to the force of the impact.

ET also learned that the father of two was on his way to the set of the Hulu miniseries Catch-22 at the time of the traffic collision. A source adds that production on the show in Sardinia will continue as planned.

This is Clooney's second motorcycle accident. In September 2007, Clooney fractured a rib when he and then girlfriend Sarah Larson got into an accident in New Jersey. Larson suffered a broken foot.

