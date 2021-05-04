Ever thought of living with George Clooney? Well, thanks to his new Omaze fundraiser, you practically can. In a new video from the fundraising company, Clooney is giving one lucky fan and a guest of their choice the chance to spend an evening with him and his wife, Amal, at their home in Lake Como, Italy. In the video, Clooney teases the possibility of a lifelong friendship, much like the one he says he gained with a random roommate during the pandemic.

"One of my favorite things about meeting new people, is that you never know when a lifelong friendship is going to blossom," the Midnight Sky actor shares in the fundraising video which quickly turns funny. "In fact, by total dumb luck, I actually spent most of last year rooming with some random guy and we're basically best friends now, but don't take my word for it, just ask him."

"Do I recommend hanging out with George Clooney?" his roommate, Byron, asks. "No, I do not. So, basically, George Clooney swung by my house to pick up something he was buying from me on Craigslist and the stay-at-home order hit and he never left. Moral of the story is, don't use Craigslist."

What started as a quick stop to purchase a Batman action figure, soon turned into one of the worst living situations. It wasn't long before Byron discovered all of Clooney's quirks, including his obsession with friend and fellow actor, Brad Pitt.

"Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away?" the father of two says of a pillow with Pitt's face on it as he stands in a room covered with posters and memorabilia of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor. "Not throwing this out, no way, man. Thank you for giving me a place. Me and Brad."

Clooney became the typical bad roommate, hogging the bathroom for hair and makeup, forcing Byron to watch Pitt's films over and over again and showing up during the most inappropriate moments, like when Byron was doing a Zoom job interview.

Life-size cutouts of Pitt slowly started showing up all over the apartment, and while Clooney was living it up, this was the last straw for an already fed-up Byron.

"It was an unforgettable time," Clooney says of the living experience. "We laughed, we learned, we lived, so naturally when the stay-at-home order was finally lifted, Byron and I knew we had a tough decision to make."

"I told him to get the f**k out," Bryon exclaims.

While you may not get the living experience Clooney and Byron had, one lucky fan and a friend will have their flights and hotel paid for during their trip to Italy.

By entering the Omaze drawing and donating, fans will also be supporting the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice for human rights abuses around the world.

Watch the video below to hear about another famous friend Clooney recently partnered up with.

RELATED CONTENT

George Clooney on 60th Birthday & Teaching His Kids Charitable Values

George Clooney Reunites With 'ER' Cast and Fans Can't Get Enough

George Clooney Reveals His Favorite Part of Fatherhood

George Clooney Talks Working With Friend Ben Affleck for ‘The Tender Bar’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery