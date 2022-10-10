George Clooney Quips Kissing Julia Roberts With His Wife and Kids On Set Was 'Really Bad'
'Ticket to Paradise' Official Trailer
'The Midnight Club' Cast and Creator on a Potential Season 2 (Ex…
Queen Elizabeth's Dog Trainer Says Corgis Are 'Perceptive' and A…
'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine's Kids React to Their Separat…
Greyson Chance Calls Ellen DeGeneres an ‘Insanely Manipulative P…
Kyle Richards Dishes on ‘RHOBH’ Reunion and Explains Why Jamie L…
Jimmy Kimmel Shares Update on His Son Billy Amid Ongoing Health …
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Brittany Bell
Michael J. Fox Talks Reuniting With ‘Back to the Future’ Co-Star…
'90 Day Fiance': Elizabeth Cries While Confronting Her Family at…
Tom Brady Is ‘Extremely Hurt’ and Hopes to Reconcile With Gisele…
'Sister Wives': Meri's Mother’s Death Rocks the Brown Family
Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West Taking Digs at Her Style Ami…
'Luckiest Girl Alive': Mila Kunis and Chiara Aurelia on Tackling…
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Much She Weighs After 'Toxic' Re…
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and More…
Kanye West Calls Gigi Hadid 'Privileged Karen' and ‘Zombie’ in O…
Jeffrey Dahmer Survivor's Lawyer Claims Client Never Recovered A…
Well, this is awkward! George Clooney and Julia Roberts are laughing off their most "ridiculous" moment from the set of their new romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise.
Starring as a divorced couple who travel to Bali in an effort to stop their daughter's wedding with a man she just met, the actors and longtime friends inevitably share an on-screen kiss. And while the smooch itself is hardly news for the pair -- who have appeared in six films together since 2001's Ocean's Eleven -- the moment was made more uncomfortable by the presence of Clooney's wife, Amal, and 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.
In an interview on Today, Hoda Kotb asked the pair whether it was awkward to kiss "your dear, dear friend." Clooney quipped with a smile, "It is when my wife and kids come by to visit."
"I mean, it was the first day they came to visit," Roberts chimed in. "It’s like, 'Papa, oh, Auntie Juju.' It’s like -- 'Get 'em out, get 'em out!'"
Clooney continued, "It's really bad. 'What are you doing, Papa? What's that?'"
The co-stars were quick to clarify that the kids didn't, in fact, watch the kissing scene. Clooney laughed, "No, they weren't around."
In an earlier interview with the New York Times, Clooney and Roberts joked that the kiss itself was nearly impossible to perfect.
"One kiss. And we did it for, like, six months," Roberts told the outlet, with Clooney adding, "Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes.' She was like, ‘What the hell?'"
Roberts continued, "It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing."
In their Monday appearance on Today, they doubled down on the story about laughing through the kiss, with Roberts musing, "It is like kissing your best friend."
Kaitlyn Dever, who shares the screen with Roberts and Clooney in Ticket to Paradise, recently told ET that the superstars' friendship is one of the most endearing things about them.
"Their friendship is something that is so sweet," Dever marveled. "They love making each other laugh and it's the best thing to be around."
Ticket to Paradise hits theaters Oct. 21.
RELATED CONTENT:
George and Amal Clooney Stun at 'Ticket to Paradise' Premiere
Julia Roberts Says George Clooney Saved Her From 'Complete Loneliness'
Julia Roberts, George Clooney Reunite in 'Ticket to Paradise' Trailer