George Clooney is standing by his love for the Flowbee haircutting machine, though admits his wife, Amal, was initially confused by it.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the actor about his latest film, The Midnight Sky, and he addressed the headlines he made when he revealed in a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning that even before the coronavirus pandemic, he's been cutting his own hair for 25 years using a Flowbee. The Flowbee became popular in the 1980s after being sold on infomercials, but is no longer available. It uses a vacuum-like attachment to suck hair into a tube, cuts it and then swallows the trimmings.

Clooney tells ET that Amal didn't know what a Flowbee was when she first saw him using it.

"It requires two lugs because one is the vacuum and one is the trimmer, believe me, I think my wife a few years ago, she came in and saw me use it, it makes this sound, it sounds like a hurricane and she goes, 'What are you doing?'" he recalls. "I go, 'I am cutting my hair, yeah.'"

"Yeah, I know I should have bought stock in the company before I said anything, it's screwed up," he also jokes about making the Flowbee popular again.

However, Clooney says he doesn't use a Flowbee to cut his 3-year-old son Alexander's hair.

"No, but I do cut my son's hair," he shares. "I have to cut his hair, not with a Flowbee though, I have to cut his hair because I want him to be able to see. But listen, we are doing all kinds of stuff just to get through, you know?"

Meanwhile, Clooney's latest project is The Midnight Sky, a science fiction film based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, which he directed in Iceland. The film follows Augustine (Clooney), a scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

"Anybody who wants to talk about climate change and deny it, go to the places that are at the front lines of this, those places are melting at an insane rate... Places on the front lines will really tell you that and you feel that from everyone in Iceland," he says. "But, boy, it is a beautiful place to be."

Clooney says that being a dad to twins Alexander and Ella has definitely affected how he chooses which projects to take on.

"When you are having children, it makes you [think] infinitely even more [about] what we are leaving them, what legacy we are leaving them, if we are going to deny science, if we are going to have a world of divisiveness and anger and hatred, not just in this country, but all around the world, and what those elements can lead to if they are allowed to fester," he says. "I certainly am aware of it when I am telling the story... It gets sort of put on steroids when you have kids."

The Midnight Sky will begin streaming on Netflix Dec. 23. The film will be available in select theaters beginning this month.

