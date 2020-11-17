In a year during which Zoom meetings and interviews have provided endless surprises and laughs, George Clooney is the latest to draw attention to his home life via video calls. The 59-year-old actor conducted an interview with GQ in honor of being named the magazine’s 2020 Icon of the Year.

According to the profile, Clooney was in the middle of discussing his evolved views on marriage and family when his 3-year-old son, Alexander, crashed the interview.

"Oh, hey! Here's Alexander. Here's my son,” Clooney said, introducing the little boy. “Come here! Say hi! Say hello!"

"You've got chocolate on your face,” the actor then observed. “Do you know that? What is that? Did you have chocolate?"

After Alexander confessed he had consumed chocolate, Clooney questioned his age, jokingly asking if he’s now 15years old.

"Three,” Alexander responded. “Because I got my birthday."

The cutie, who has a twin sister Ella, also showed off his Italian language skills, fluently saying, “Molto caldo,” meaning it’s “very hot.”

While Clooney is clearly a doting dad, he admitted that he never thought he would remarry (he was previously wed to Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993) until he met Amal Clooney. The two tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed the twins in 2017.

"I'm gonna work, I've got great friends, my life is full, I'm doing well," the actor said, describing his pre-marital views. “I didn't know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And, then everything changed. And, I was like, 'Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.'"

He said marriage then changed him. "[I had] never been in the position where someone else's life was infinitely more important to me than my own. And, then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed.…" he shared, before Alexander walked in, causing Clooney’s “whole face” to light up.

During the interview, Clooney also confirmed an old report that he had gifted $1 million to 14 of his closest friends, who had helped him over the years.

“I've slept on their couches when I was broke,” he explained. “They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And, I've helped them over the years. We're all good friends."

"I thought, ‘You know, without them I don't have any of this,’" Clooney continued. "And, I just thought, 'If I get hit by a bus, they're all in the will. So, why the f***am I waiting to get hit by a bus?'”

