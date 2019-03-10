Boxing legend George Foreman shared a heart-wrenching memorial in honor of his daughter, Freeda, who died on Saturday at the age of 42.

"Daddy I want to Box, 'Get an Education first' I said, well she brought The bacon home (degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband)," Foreman wrote on Twitter. "First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda."

"She’s With her maker now. 10 kids forever," added Foreman, who is the father of nine children aside from Freeda. "Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year [1] more decade."

Freeda, who followed in her famous father's footsteps with a short-lived but impressive boxing career, was found dead in her home hear Houston, and foul play is not suspected, multiple sources report.

Daddy I want to Box,”Get an Education first” I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband) First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade pic.twitter.com/q6mMSBxWqE — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) March 11, 2019

Freeda won her first five bouts in the ring in 2000, before her first loss a year later, and retired with a 5-1 record to focus her attention on caring for her family and various personal passions.

Freeda is survived by her husband, their two children, three grandchildren, as well as her parents and siblings.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jed Allan, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star and Soap Opera Veteran, Dead at 84

Luke Perry Dead at 52: Molly Ringwald, Leonardo DiCaprio and More Celebs React

'The Voice' Alum Janice Freeman Dead at 33

Related Gallery