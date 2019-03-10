Veteran TV star Jed Allan, best known for his roles on Beverly Hills, 90210, and Days of Our Lives, died on Saturday at his home in Palm Desert, California. He was 84.

The actor's son, Rick Brown, shared the news on Facebook with a post on a fan page dedicated to his father.

"So sorry to post the very sad news of my father’s passing tonight. He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others," Brown wrote.

Allan, who starred as C.C. Capwell on the soap opera Santa Barbara and Don Craig on Days of Our Lives, also played Rush Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210, the father of Ian Ziering's Steve Sanders.

Ziering took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to his former co-star and on-screen dad, penning a sweet message alongside a set photo of himself and Allan from their time on the Fox teen drama.

"So sad to hear we've lost another 90210 castmate. I had the pleasure of working with Jed Allan from 94 to 99. He played Rush Sanders, Steve's father. Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed. #ripjedallan," Ziering, 54, captioned the pic.

Allan is survived by three sons -- Mitch, Dean, and Rick -- from his marriage to Toby Brown, who passed away in 2001.

Allan's death comes less than a week after the passing of fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Luke Perry. The actor died after a brief hospitalization following a massive stroke he suffered at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. He was 52.

For more on Perry's life and legacy, watch the video below.

