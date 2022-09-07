To celebrate the NFL season kicking off this Thursday, September 8, Hulu is offering a $20 discount for three months of Hulu + Live TV for both new and returning subscribers. Now with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus at no extra cost, Hulu + Live TV combines the streaming services' best movies, shows, and sports along with over 75 live TV channels. Get $60 off the streaming bundle with this limited-time deal.

Save $60 on Hulu + Live TV

This discount runs through October 5 and gives you Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month instead of the regular $70 for the first three months of your subscription. With the 2022 NFL season beginning tomorrow, along with Disney Plus Day on the same day, you'll be able to watch football, the latest Marvel releases, Tell Me Lies, and the live-action Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks and Cynthia Erivo.

Current and new Hulu subscribers can both take advantage of these savings. To make this Hulu with Live TV deal even more of a steal, Hulu has already planned a price hike coming later this year. Starting December 8, 2022, the price of Hulu + Live TV will increase to $74.99 per month.

Whether you've been looking to finally invest in a Hulu subscription or you simply want to expand your streaming options with Live TV and some great new TV shows and movies, now's definitely the perfect time to subscribe — and save on a Hulu with Live TV subscription.

