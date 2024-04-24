If you've been meaning to check out the seductive 17th-century historical drama Mary & George, Starz just launched a can't-miss streaming deal to expand your binge-watching options this spring. Now through May 31, new Starz subscribers can get access to hit movies, original programming and more for $5 for their first month.

Starring Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine, Mary & George is a seven-episode series based on the non-fiction book The King’s Assassin: The Fatal Affair of George Villiers and James. Mary Villiers (Moore) moulds her charismatic son, George (Galitzine), to seduce King James and become his all-powerful lover.

From the new period piece that premiered on April 5 to seven seasons of Outlander and more shows like BMF, P-Valley, Power, Hightown, and Courteney Cox’s Shining Vale, Starz offers a unique library of titles. Subscribers will also get access to Starz’s lineup of 15 live channels. Owned by Lionsgate, Starz is home to the studio’s film and TV series, such as the Saw franchise, Alien vs. Predator, and Independence Day.

Your subscription includes unlimited downloads, early access to new episodes, four simultaneous streams and ad-free viewing. At just $5, Starz is now cheaper than many other services on par with its options, making this one of the best streaming deals we're seeing online right now.

Does Starz Offer a Free Trial?

If you want to test out Starz before signing up, Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to Starz. Not a Prime member? There's also a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime.

