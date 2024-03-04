Sales & Deals

Get Ready for March Madness With the Best Bose Soundbar and Speaker Deals at Amazon Right Now

Bose Soundbar
Bose
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 7:55 PM PST, March 4, 2024

Save up to 30% on Bose's best soundbars and speakers with these limited-time Amazon deals.

When it comes to world-class sound, Bose has definitely earned a spot among the very best. Ever since the original Bose QuietComfort headphones debuted back in 2000, Bose continues to release must-have audio gear featuring award-winning active noise cancellation technology. 

While the brand's superior sound quality usually has a premium price to match, we're seeing Bose speakers and soundbars at some of their lowest prices yet. Amazon is now offering up to 30% off several of Bose's most popular Bluetooth speakers and soundbars that deliver big sound.

If you are ready to upgrade your audio, shop the best Bose deals on soundbars and speakers below.

Best Bose Soundbar Deals

The brand's top-of-the-line soundbar, the Bose Smart Ultra, is on sale for $100 off. If you're looking to level up your TV in time for March Madness, let Bose TrueSpace and Dolby Atmos immerse you inside the games. Through a 9-speaker array, including two up-firing dipole speakers, the soundbar can surround you with audio from all sides—even above you—for a virtualized spatial audio experience.

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar
Amazon

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar

With Bose's top-of-the-line soundbar, you'll experience truly immersive spatial audio powered by Dolby Atmos and TrueSpace. Having a hard time hearing what your favorite characters are saying? A.I. Dialogue Mode automatically balances voice and surround sound for ultra-crisp vocal clarity.

$899 $799

Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Bose Smart Soundbar 600
Amazon

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Save $50 on the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at its lowest price right now. With Dolby Atmos, this soundbar delivers shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music.

$499 $449

Shop Now

Best Bose Speaker Deals

Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II)

Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II)
Amazon

Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II)

The Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker provides deep, loud and immersive sound, all with true 360 degree coverage. It also has a built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud.

$219 $159

Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Micro

Bose SoundLink Micro
Bose

Bose SoundLink Micro

This outdoor speaker is small but powerful. Thanks to proprietary Bose technology, the SoundLink Micro wireless speaker delivers huge sound and bass, even outdoors. Plus, its rugged exterior resists drops, dents, and scratches.

$119 $99

Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)
Amazon

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)

Designed to deliver true 360° sound, SoundLink Revolve II plays louder and deeper with a battery life up to 17 hours.  

$329 $229

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

