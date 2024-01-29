The Ghostbusters are far from finished. Sony dropped a new trailer for the franchise's upcoming installment on Monday, giving fans a more in-depth look into the frozen menace taking over New York in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

The highly anticipated sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife sees the grandchildren of the late Egon Spengler (the late Harold Ramis) step fully into their roles as his successors as proper paranormal investigators and fighters.

Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), along with their mom -- played by Carrie Coon -- and Paul Rudd as their science teacher, return to where it all started -- the iconic New York City firehouse -- to team up with the original Ghostbusters. They have developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level, but when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters, new and old, must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

The new trailer sees both generations of Ghostbusters teaming up to stop the latest threat to the world, with Ernie Hudson reprising his role as Winston Zeddemore alongside other OG cast members such as Annie Potts, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray.

Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, and comedian James Acaster join the ensemble cast.

Watch the new trailer below.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director/writer/producer Jason Reitman and writer/producer Gil Kenan previously confirmed on June 8 (Ghostbusters Day) what the end credits of Afterlife hinted at -- that the live-action sequel will return to the original films' New York City and firehouse setting. The duo returned to write the sequel, with Kenan also directing.

"It's an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga," Kenan said in a statement when he was announced as director. "I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a 'Ghostbusters' film."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife enjoyed monumental success at the box office when it made its theatrical debut in November 2021, grossing over $200 million at the box office worldwide. So far, the four-film franchise has grossed nearly $1 billion.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will hit theaters on March 22.

RELATED CONTENT: