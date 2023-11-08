Grab your warmest jumpsuit, folks -- the Ghostbusters are back!

On Wednesday, Sony dropped the first look at the highly anticipated sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife and revealed the aptly given title: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Afterlife took fans to rural Oklahoma, where the grandchildren of the late Egon Spengler (the late Harold Ramis) move into the "creepy old farmhouse" he left them in the small town of Summerville.

In discovering their grandfather's ghostbusting past, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) appear to unleash the undead once again and must also realize they ain't afraid of no ghost. Carrie Coon plays the kids' single mom, and Paul Rudd stars as a true believer and science teacher.

The upcoming film returns to its roots for a very unusual summer as the Spengler family returns to where it all started -- the iconic New York City firehouse -- to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, and Ghostbusters, both new and old, must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Once again, Ernie Hudson reprises his role as Winston Zeddemore alongside other OG cast members such as Annie Potts, Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray.

Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, and comedian James Acaster join the ensemble cast.

Watch the full trailer above.

YouTube

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director/writer/producer Jason Reitman and writer/producer Gil Kenan previously confirmed on June 8 (Ghostbusters Day) what the end credits of Afterlife hinted at -- that the live-action sequel will return to the original films' New York City and firehouse setting. The duo returned to write the sequel, with Kenan also directing.

"It's an absolute honor to pick up the proton pack and step behind the camera for the next chapter of the Spengler family saga," said Kenan in a statement when he was announced as director. "I just wish I could go back to 1984 and tell the kid in the sixth row of the Mann Valley West that one day he was going to get to direct a 'Ghostbusters' film."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife enjoyed monumental success at the box office when it made its theatrical debut in November 2021, grossing over $200 million at the box office worldwide. So far, the four-film franchise has grossed nearly $1 billion.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

RELATED CONTENT: