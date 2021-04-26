Waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things... like Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen's "The Real Housekids of Bravo" special episode. While the episode doesn't air until Sunday, May 9, ET has a little treat to hold viewers over: a sneak peek at Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia's one-on-one interview with Andy, where they unpack the aftermath of the analogy drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

In case you missed it, on the season 11 premiere, Teresa's co-star Jackie Goldschneider made an analogy about Gia using illicit drugs in an attempt to prove a point to Teresa, who was repeating rumors about Jackie's husband being unfaithful. Said analogy went over like a lead balloon, and unsurprisingly, struck a nerve with the 20-year-old college student.

"I was, like, completely disgusted by it. I never thought my name would ever be brought up," Gia shares. "Especially just, like, being on the show for so long, no Housewife has ever disrespected me. And for me to ever -- for one person to ever use my name in a poor manner, I was like, in shock."

After the episode aired in February, Jackie posted an apology to Twitter and shared that she had spoken privately with Gia. Now, Gia reveals she actually asked Jackie to have that conversation.

"I, honestly, reached out to her," she claims, "because I had complaints from my sorority. I was almost put in a meeting, because they wanted to make sure I was OK. I dealt with a lot of things because of this analogy, and I made her very aware of that. And then, following that, she did apologize and then she did her Twitter apology, which I did... I, like, I thought it was all right, but it wasn't anything too crazy."

Check out the full clip here:

When ET spoke with Jackie after the premiere aired, she reiterated her apology, as well as her intention.

"She's a great girl and I would never want to hurt her reputation," Jackie said. "I just want to make sure everyone understands that it was really just to get Teresa to understand -- at the very end of a long and frustrating conversation -- how I was feeling."

"There was absolutely no truth to that," she also noted. "It was definitely just an analogy. I was trying to make the point about … how words can hurt."

Gia is just one of many Bravo-leb kids set to pop-up during the "The Real Housekids" episode, joining Kim Zolciak Biermann's daughter and Don't Be Tardy co-star Brielle, The Real Housewives of Atlantastar Kandi Burruss' daughter Riley, RHONJ 'Wife Dolores Catania's son Frankie, OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson's daughter Briana Culberson, Manzo'd With Children alums Albie and Chris, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks' son Brooks, RHOC alum Jeanna Keough's son Shane, Cynthia Bailey's daughter Noelle Robinson from RHOA, The Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer's daughter Avery and RHOA OG Sheree Whitfield's son Kairo. Plus, an appearance by Portia Umansky, daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards.

"The Real Housekids of Bravo" special episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 9, at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. It caps off WWHL's "A-May-Zing Party Week" of programming, featuring extra-special episodes every night starting on Monday, May 3, with the Bravo "Blasts From the Past." Stars from gone-but-not-forgotten Bravo series NYC Prep, Ladies of London, Gallery Girls and The Millionaire Matchmaker will share life updates and stories from their time on TV. That episode airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

On Tuesday, May 4, it's a The Real Housewives of New York City premiere party, with the full cast of RHONY's new season -- Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and new Housewife Eboni K. Williams -- dishing on all things season 13. The Big Apple-centric episode airs at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

The,n on Wednesday, May 5, the "Real Househusbands" of New Jersey drop by to share their thoughts on RHONJ's season so far. From shocking allegations to an explosive trip to the Shore, tune in at 10 p.m. ET/PT to find out if the Jersey men spill the tea or plead the fifth.

On Thursday, May 6, it's an invasion of former Housewives, as RHONJ's Jacqueline Laurita, RHOC's Gretchen Rossi, RHONY's Jill Zarin, RHOA's Phaedra Parks, The Real Housewives of Miami's Adriana de Moura and RHOBH's Taylor Armstrong take a stroll down reality TV memory lane. Their episode airs at a special time, 11:15 p.m. ET/PT.

